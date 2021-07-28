Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Japan 2020
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Virginia judge dismisses court challenge over transgender student protections
Video
Group: Jailed Belarus media worker needs urgent care
Brazil begins mass vaccine study in poor Rio neighborhood
Duke Energy shares tips for beating extreme heat in the Triangle
Video
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Vaccinated individuals should still get COVID-19 tested, CDC says
Video
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper to discuss NC’s response to CDC’s new mask recommendations
Video
Top Stories
Biden expected to announce vaccine mandate for federal workers
Biden to launch vaccine push for millions of federal workers
Video
What exactly is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case?
Video
Disney World to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status starting Friday
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Hottest temps of year stick around, smoky haze still possible
Video
Top Stories
West Coast wildfire smoke will be back over NC on Wednesday
‘Ridge of death’ heat dome expected to scorch much of the US
Video
West Coast wildfires bring Code Orange Air Quality Alert to most of NC
Video
Smoke from wildfires thousands of miles away brings hazy conditions to central NC
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Man run over after falling from party bus in Nashville
Video
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper to discuss NC’s response to CDC’s new mask recommendations
Video
Top Stories
Chapel Hill Transit cutting stops due to driver shortage; 30+ new bus drivers needed
Video
NC Central clears $10 million in tuition, fees for students, waives costs for summer session
Video
WATCH: Would-be thief’s shorts pulled down as he drags victim on NYC street
Italy’s Fabio Fognini apologizes for repeatedly using anti-gay slur during Olympic tennis match
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
Top Stories
AP Top 25 Podcast: Big Ten preview and realignment is back
Top Stories
NBA’s Jaxson Hayes arrested in Los Angeles police struggle
AP source: Jets give QB Wilson 4-year, $35.15 million deal
AP source: Corey Perry agrees to 2-year deal with Lightning
Caeleb Dressel goes for more gold on Day 7 of Tokyo Games
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Eye Care
Best eye cream for dark circles
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Man charged, accused of putting ‘I ❤️ Being White’ stickers on cars at Cary Mexican restaurants
Video
4 sought in home invasion, assault and robbery earlier this month, Raleigh police say
Video
Gov. Cooper to discuss NC’s response to CDC’s new mask recommendations
Video
Parents ‘broken’ after daughter violently killed, left on I-85 in Vance County
Video
Man facing murder, DWI charges after Durham crash that killed 1
Video
Still waiting on your tax refund? Here are some options for you
Video
Local North Carolina governments handling latest CDC masking guidance differently
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories