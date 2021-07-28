Best eye cream for dark circles

When applying eye cream, use your ring finger to exert the least amount of pressure in that delicate area. Pat the cream in with a gentle dabbing motion, too, to avoid irritating the skin.

Which eye cream is best for dark circles?

Dark circles under your eyes can make you look tired and rundown no matter how much sleep you’ve gotten the night before. If you’re tired of piling on concealer to cover your circles, a brightening eye cream can help reduce the discoloration and make you look more awake.

Eye creams for dark circles usually contain vitamin C, vitamin E, arbutin, licorice extract and other ingredients that help brighten the skin. These creams often help reduce puffiness, too, so there aren’t any shadows under your eyes to cause darkness.

Looking for an eye cream to keep your under eyes bright and smooth? These are some of the best eye creams for dark circles you can find, so you always look like you’ve got plenty of sleep.

Best eye creams for dark circles

Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Boost 360° Brightening Eye Cream

This anti-aging eye cream contains a special fermented prebiotic yeast that can target dark circles for brighter under eyes. It also helps soften the look of fine lines and puffiness. The formula is non-comedogenic and ophthalmologist-tested too.

Sold by Sephora

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

If you’re on a budget, this affordable eye cream is a perfect option for fighting dark circles. It features a unique marine and botanical complex that helps repair the skin barrier under your eyes to help reduce darkness. It also contains three essential ceramides to keep your under-eye area smooth and hydrated.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream

Featuring retinol and an exclusive mineral complex, this eye cream helps brighten the under eyes in as little as four weeks. It also helps depuff and smooth the area, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by as much as 50%. It’s dermatologist-tested, too, so it’s safe for sensitive skin.

Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty Peptide Eye Cream

Boasting a quick-absorbing, lightweight formula, this luxury eye cream contains vitamin E, vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid to help brighten dark circles and smooth fine lines. It also helps boost circulation in the under-eye area, so the skin looks healthier overall. It’s vegan and cruelty-free too.

Sold by Sephora

REN Clean Skincare Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream

With a combination of elderberry flower and glycogen, this vegan, cruelty-free eye cream helps brighten the under eyes and make the skin more luminous. Its hyaluronic acid also helps smooth and hydrate the skin. The formula even helps reduce puffiness and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Sold by Sephora

OZNaturals Anti-Aging Eye Gel

Another affordable option, this eye gel helps brighten the under eyes and minimize puffiness to help you look younger and more awake. It also includes hyaluronic acid to help hydrate and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. The formula is cold-processed with clean ingredients, too, so it doesn’t contain any synthetic colors, fragrances, additives or parabens.

Sold by Amazon

Pacifica Wake Up Beautiful Retinoid Eye Cream

This non-greasy eye cream contains active retinoids to help smooth and brighten eyes. It absorbs easily into the skin and helps hydrate your skin too. The formula is 100% vegan and cruelty-free and doesn’t contain any parabens, phthalates or mineral oil either.

Sold by Ulta

OLEHENRIKSEN Wrinkle Blur Bakuchiol Eye Gel Creme

This double-action eye cream contains peptides, orchid stem cells and bakuchiol, a plant extract, to help soften fine lines, firm the skin and improve the look of dark circles. It also helps even out your eyelid skin tone. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly into the skin too.

Sold by Sephora

Olay Vitamin C Brightening Eye Cream

With vitamin C and optic brighteners, this eye cream can instantly improve the look of dark circles. It also features caffeine to help with puffiness and hydrates the skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It can be used morning and night, so you always look bright-eyed and awake.

Sold by Amazon

Lancome Advanced Genifique Wrinkle & Dark Circle Eye Cream

This hydrating eye cream has vitamin C to brighten and smooth under the eyes. It also features a prebiotic to help strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier and hyaluronic acid to boost hydration. It’s free of parabens and mineral oil too.

Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Shiseido White Lucent Anti-Dark Circles Eye Cream

This luxury eye cream effectively addresses hyperpigmentation and poor microcirculation, two leading causes of dark circles. It also features a humectant complex to hydrate the skin and help it hold onto moisture. The formula is dermatologist-tested and ophthalmologist-tested too.

Sold by Ulta, Amazon, Macy’s and Sephora

AMOREPACIFIC TIME RESPONSE Eye Reserve Creme

A truly nourishing formula, this eye cream contains potent green tea to help brighten and smooth your under-eye area. It also features shea butter to provide intense hydration that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s cruelty-free too.

Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Smoothing & Brightening Under-Eye Cream

With a rich, balm-like texture, this eye cream contains a vitamin F blend to brighten and nourish the under-eye area. It also helps fight fine lines and wrinkles and firm sagging skin. It’s free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates too.

Sold by Sephora, Macy’s and LovelySkin

Follain Eye Cream: Firm + Brighten

This lightweight cream has a gel-like texture that absorbs quickly into the skin. It features vitamin C, squalene and rosehip oil to help illuminate and brighten the under eyes and caffeine to help with puffiness. The formula is also cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested.

Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Saturday Skin Wide Awake Brightening Eye Cream

This antioxidant-rich eye cream contains date seed extract to brighten and refresh your under eyes. It also includes avocado protein extract and hyaluronic acid to firm and hydrate the skin. Its packaging is recyclable too.

Sold by Sephora

Murad Vitamin C Dark Circle Correcting Eye Serum

With a unique vitamin C complex, this eye cream helps brighten the under eyes in as little as two weeks. It also contains red algae and kelp extract to help illuminate and depuff the skin. Its cucumber extract can help hydrate and diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles too.

Sold by Sephora, Macy’s and Ulta

