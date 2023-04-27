Whether you want to minimize the appearance of dark circles or simply look like you got a good night’s rest, an under-eye concealer is a makeup must-have. Like a tall cold brew for tired eyes, a good under-eye concealer can instantly brighten the skin and cover dark shadows, bags and redness. From luxe retailers to classic drugstore brands, you can choose from a variety of formulas, coverage levels, textures and finishes.

What to consider while shopping for an under-eye concealer

Formula

When it comes to finding the right under-eye concealer, it’s essential to pick a formula that will work for your skin’s needs. For instance, if you’re dealing with puffiness, look for a formula that contains de-puffing ingredients such as caffeine and peptides. If your eye area is dry and textured, look for a concealer with ingredients like hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin. A formula with brightening ingredients like vitamin C and niacinamide can help brighten and firm the skin.

Coverage

Concealers are sold in light, medium and full coverage. When looking for an effective under-eye concealer to mask dark circles, a formula with medium to full coverage will do a better job of camouflaging the area. However, if your goal is to look refreshed and give the impression you’re wearing little-to-no makeup, a buildable sheer concealer is likely the right fit for you. Keep in mind that the thicker the formula, the easier it is to cake up.

Shades

If you want your dark circles to look nonexistent, it’s important to find an under-eye concealer that flawlessly complements your skin tone. As a general rule of thumb, you should opt for a formula that is one or two shades lighter than your skin tone. This will not only help brighten the under-eye area but will also make you look more awake. Consider light pink tones for fair skin, peach tones for medium skin and orange tones for deep skin.

Best under-eye concealers for dark circles

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

This cult-favorite concealer contains ingredients like Amazonian clay and shea butter to keep the under-eye area hydrated and soak up oils to prevent midday creasing. It offers full coverage and its matte formula imparts a smooth finish. It comes in 35 shades.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer

Formulated with a hydrating core and thirst-quenching hyaluronic acid, this affordable concealer stick is perfect for those with dry and sensitive skin. Its foolproof design is great for beginners and its soft and creamy formula goes on light for a your-skin-but-better finish.

RMS Beauty “Un” Cover-Up Concealer

This dewy, buildable concealer is super creamy and easy to blend. It hides dark circles, discoloration and redness to give you a radiant, natural look. It’s formulated with clean ingredients like coconut oil and jojoba oil to soften, soothe and hydrate the skin.

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

A firm favorite among both makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts, this concealer has reached cult status thanks to its fail-safe coverage and multi-action skin benefits. It delivers full coverage with a gorgeous sheer-looking finish and comes in an impressive 30 shades.

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer

This heavy-duty, waterproof concealer sends under-eye bags packing for hours on end. The formula’s unique mix of antioxidants, peptides, collagen, vitamins and hyaluronic acid not only helps cover any darkness and imperfections but also manages to smooth out fine lines and dryness.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer

Leave it to Fenty Beauty to drop 50 shades of fantastic concealers that will exceed your expectations when it comes to coverage and stay in place all day. A little goes a long way and its creaseless formula works well with other products.

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser

This drugstore concealer offers superb blendability and incredible coverage at a great price point. Its creamy formula won’t cake or settle into fine lines and is a solid choice for all skin types, including mature skin. It comes in a range of 18 shades.

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Flawless Wear Concealer

Say hello to a luminous, refreshed complexion with this lightweight concealer. Its silky formula blends like a dream and never feels dry or cakey. It’s also waterproof, sweatproof and humidity-resistant, making it ideal for hot and humid days. It comes in 22 shades.

Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer Duo Stick

This dual-ended pencil is perfect for those who want a two-in-one formula to conceal and brighten the under-eye area. It has an opaque, matte concealer on one end and a shimmery brightener on the other to effortlessly transform your dark circles and shadows.

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat All-Over Brightening Pen

Like a magic wand, this concealer pen instantly brightens, smooths and perfects the under-eye area with just a click. It’s infused with light-reflecting minerals that give your skin a fresh, dewy glow. It’s also buildable and lightweight and won’t crease or settle into fine lines.

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Self-Setting Concealer

If you’re looking for an under-eye concealer for oily skin, this self-setting formula is a solid option. It offers long-lasting wear and boasts a medium to full coverage that can be built up without leaving a cakey mess. It comes in 22 shades.

Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer

This multi-use concealer is equipped to cover, highlight, contour and retouch your skin for a flawless, dewy finish. It’s infused with skin-loving ingredients such as coconut water and hyaluronic acid that help soothe and nourish the under-eye area. It comes in 30 shades.

