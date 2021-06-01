Hair Products

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Durham no longer routing 911 calls to Raleigh as new operators start Tuesday
Video
Trial to determine if GEO must pay detainees minimum wage
‘We really need the labor’ – NC Republicans move forward with bonuses for coming off unemployment
Video
NC Senate passes bill that would give $1,500 bonus to unemployed
Video
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Do vaccine incentives work? Depends on how hesitant you are
Video
Top Stories
‘Vaccination works:’ Growing number of NC counties report 0 new COVID-19 cases
Video
Top Stories
Fauci’s emails reveal confusion over celebrity status: ‘Our society is really totally nuts’
Video
Moderna officially seeking FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine
Raleigh restaurant offering a free meal for getting COVID-19 vaccine this week
Video
Big movie theater chains relax masking rules, Triangle theaters hold off
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Atlantic hurricane season kicks off with experts predicting ‘above-normal’ activity
Video
Top Stories
Humidity, rain return to central NC starting Wednesday
Video
Hail, some damage reported in central NC as severe thunderstorms move through
Video
Parts of Wayne, Wilson counties under severe thunderstorm warning
Subtropical Storm Ana Becomes A Tropical Storm
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Durham no longer routing 911 calls to Raleigh as new operators start Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
‘We really need the labor’ – NC Republicans move forward with bonuses for coming off unemployment
Video
Top Stories
NC Senate passes bill that would give $1,500 bonus to unemployed
Video
12-year-old shot 13-year-old over video game, Memphis police say; owner of gun arrested
Video
Huntsville police release statement about officer stomping incident captured on video
Video
Startup company will give you money to sell your data to advertisers
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Young, Westbrook, Morant back at scenes of ugly fan actions
Top Stories
Spanish player, 32, plays again at French Open after cancer
Column: Nicklaus has plenty of advice for anyone who asks
76ers C Joel Embiid doubtful for Game 5 with knee injury
June 1st arrival gives NFL teams more flexibility
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Daily newsletter
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hair Products
How to shop for the best biotin shampoo
Trending Stories
NC Senate passes bill that would give $1,500 bonus to unemployed
Video
‘We really need the labor’ – NC Republicans move forward with bonuses for coming off unemployment
Video
Kidnapping fears lead Clayton police to warn: Don’t leave your children unattended outside
Mega yacht docked at Wrightsville Beach is available for charter — at a price
Video
Friends grieve death of man found fatally injured in Raleigh cemetery; 18-year-old woman charged with murder
Video
911 call: Large blood splatter found at Raleigh cemetery; 2 other suspects apprehended
Video
CBS 17 Job Alert – Fortune 500 companies looking for NC office workers
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories