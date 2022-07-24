Best drugstore hair dye

Which drugstore hair dye is best?

Ready to update your appearance without going to a salon? Drugstore hair dye is an affordable way to improve or change the color of your hair. Whether you want to update your color, try an edgy hue or cover gray, there’s a quality product available that will create a look you love without breaking your budget.

While choosing a color is an important consideration, so is commitment. From temporary to permanent, the type of hair dye you choose determines if it lasts through a few washings or until your hair grows out and you need a root touch-up.

What is drugstore hair dye?

Drugstore hair dye simply refers to products you can purchase at a typical drugstore or big-box store. However, you don’t have to make a trip to your local store to purchase your new hair color, as many top brands are available from trusted online merchants.

Choosing a drugstore hair dye color

Refresh your natural color

If you love your natural hair color but it’s not as vibrant as it used to be, there are several possible causes. Sun exposure, swimming pool chemicals, environmental pollutants and aging can alter hair’s natural shade. If you simply want to refresh the color you were born with, look for a shade that’s similar to your own.

Make a major change

Dying blond hair black or dying brown hair auburn is possible with the right hair dye. While it may take a little nerve to make a major change, there are short-term options available so you can try out your new look before you commit to it.

Go bold

Today’s bold, trendy colors, such as neon green, bright blue and flashy purple, are fun to try and come in formulas that work on most natural shades. Many products that offer these color schemes fade quickly and require frequent applications to maintain an edgy, colorful look.

Cover gray

Concealing gray strands is a common reason many people choose to use hair dye. Choosing a shade that’s similar to your natural color blends away gray naturally. For darker hair, a shade that’s slightly lighter helps prevent roots from looking overly noticeable as they begin to grow out.

Keep in mind that the results you get from the color you choose may vary from the shade on the packaging and will depend on factors such as your natural undertones and the color of your hair before applying the product.

Types of drugstore hair dye

Permanent

Permanent hair dye is the most popular on the market because of its longevity. It penetrates hair cuticles and builds up deep in hair shafts so color doesn’t wash away and only requires reapplication to cover new growth. It’s also available in a wide range of hair colors, from light to dark. Although it requires mixing with a developer, the process is straightforward and produces nice results.

Semi-permanent

Consumers who are new to coloring their hair at home or like to make frequent color changes may prefer semi-permanent dye. It doesn’t penetrate the hair as deeply as permanent color; it rinses away in 10 to 30 shampoos depending on the formula. Despite its semi-permanent status, it produces rich color and covers gray.

Temporary

As the name implies, temporary dye is not a long-term commitment and typically washes away with one or two shampoos. It’s a good choice for trying out a new shade or edgy colors and is easy to use.

Best drugstore hair dye

Schwarzkopf Keratin Color

This is a permanent color that protects hair from breakage with a proprietary K-Bond-Plex that repairs it from within while coating cuticles. Colors are highly pigmented and do a good job covering gray.

Revlon Colorsilk

Affordable and permanent, this dye earns marks for being made without harsh ammonia and coming in a wide range of colors. The new formula contains nourishing keratin and silk amino acid that promote strong hair.

Clairol Natural Instincts

Although Clairol Natural Instincts is a semi-permanent option, it has real staying power that lasts through as many as 28 shampoos. The formula doesn’t contain ammonia or parabens, and includes gentle, natural ingredients.

Naturtint Permanent Hair Color

Naturtint dyes stand out for being made without many harsh chemicals that most other permanent products contain, including resorcinol, synthetic fragrance, parabens and ammonia. Colors are nicely pigmented and cover tough gray. The brand is cruelty-free and vegan.

MOLLAY Wash Out Temporary Hair Color

This temporary color’s wax consistency makes it simple to apply, plus it washes out easily with shampoo. Available in a set of four colors that includes blue, green, pink and purple, the formula is cruelty-free and vegan.

Clairol Nice ‘N Easy Permanent Hair Color

Nice ‘N Easy earns praise for creating a combination of highlights and different tones, resulting in color that looks natural. It has a rich, creamy consistency.

Keracolor Color + Clenditioner

Keracolor impresses with its 3-in-1 formula that cleanses, conditions and deposits gorgeous temporary color. The rich cream formula is available in 19 vibrant hues.

L’Oreal Paris Superior Preference Fade-Defying Color and Shine System

A long-time customer favorite, Preference permanent dye is known for its fade-resistant colors that stay true in between applications. It comes with a conditioner that moisturizes while producing a beautiful shine.

John Frieda Precision Foam Colour

This dye’s foam consistency is easy to distribute throughout hair without dripping. It also produces permanent color that resists fading.

Clairol Professional Beautiful Collection

A semi-permanent moisturizing color that does an outstanding job covering gray without harsh ammonia. The simple twist-top bottle makes applying it a snap.

