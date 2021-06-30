Hair Removal & Shave

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified
Suspect arrested months after elderly man found killed in his Fayetteville home
3rd arrest made in shooting of EMS worker at Raleigh Juneteenth celebration
Video
Venom-spitting snake caught after escaping in Raleigh neighborhood
Video
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
‘No one is hitting this out of the park:’ Gap grows between best, worst NC counties in vaccine rollout
Video
Top Stories
99% of WNBA vaccinated against COVID-19, but what about other sports leagues?
Top Stories
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines likely to give long-lasting protection, study finds
Video
All 24 unvaccinated people at birthday party in Australia contract COVID
Video
‘Starting to catch our breath’ – After 15 months, WakeMed goes a few days with no COVID-19 ICU patients
Video
Head of UNC’s Moderna trial hopeful that COVID-19 vaccines will provide protection for years
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths
Video
Top Stories
Tropical Depression Claudette claims 12 lives in Alabama
Video
Life-threatening flash flooding rises in Claudette’s path
Video
Tropical Storm Claudette forms along Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rain and floods
Video
System in Gulf may not strengthen to named storm but will still bring NC rain
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
3rd arrest made in shooting of EMS worker at Raleigh Juneteenth celebration
Video
Top Stories
Venom-spitting snake caught after escaping in Raleigh neighborhood
Video
Top Stories
Durham neighborhood hopes to build relationships with police through community events
Video
84 percent of nearly 400 shooting incidents in 1st half of 2021 unsolved in Durham, police say
Video
Walmart to launch its own line of insulin, claiming it will cut costs
Video
EXPLAINER: Why Bill Cosby’s conviction was overturned
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Arenado’s Coors return, Ohtani back in box
Top Stories
Ohtani flops, exits early in Yankee Stadium pitching debut
California school stripped of title over tortilla incident
Vasilevskiy, Price put on a show early in Cup Final Game 2
Take three! Nats’ Turner ties MLB record, hits for 3rd cycle
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hair Removal & Shave
Best electric razors for men
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
CBS 17 reporter runs into missing venom-spitting snake on Raleigh home’s porch
Video
Venom-spitting snake caught after escaping in Raleigh neighborhood
Video
Watch: CBS 17 crew records missing zebra cobra at Raleigh home
Video
The Holderness Family performs Raleigh loose cobra-inspired ‘Living on a Prayer’ parody
Video
Man arrested for murder after Johnston County teen mom run over, killed by SUV
Video
Venom-spitting snake on the loose in Raleigh allowed under NC law
Video
‘I’m calling to report a snake’ – 911 caller reports seeing zebra cobra in Raleigh neighborhood
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories