Which hot pink lipstick is best?

Red might be a classic shade that certainly makes a statement, but hot pink is just as bold and beautiful. That’s why at least one hot pink lipstick belongs in every makeup collection.

Hot pink is a vibrant, adventurous lipstick shade. As intense and striking as it may be, this chic shade can be worn with many classic and contemporary makeup looks alike. Valentino Rosso Valentino Refillable Lipstick in Pink is Punk, a luxurious satin option with a high color payoff, is one of the most popular hot pink shades on the market.

What to know before you buy a hot pink lipstick

What is hot pink lipstick?

Hot pink lipstick is a vivid shade of pink that adds an edgy vibe to most looks. Some people view hot pink lipstick as having the same boldness level as bright red lipstick, whereas others feel it’s a more adventurous shade because it’s less traditional. For those who feel that hot pink isn’t necessarily a conventional shade, it’s worth noting that many top beauty brands make room for it in their lipstick collections, including Yves Saint Laurent, Hermès and MAC.

Tips for wearing hot pink lipstick

Hot pink is a fashion-forward lipstick color, and if you’re new to wearing it, you’ve probably been wondering exactly how to pull it off.

Contemporary hot pink lipstick looks include pairing the shade with a minimalist makeup look, which often includes soap brows, tinted moisturizer and light or sheer blush.

Use matching lip liner with hot pink lipstick for a polished look that is less likely to bleed or transfer.

Carry the hot pink lipstick and lip liner with you so you can touch it up as needed.

Hot pink lipstick can provide a single pop of color when paired with chic monochromatic outfits.

A matte hot pink lipstick may be more suitable for daytime wear, whereas a glossy hot pink lip is a popular choice for nighttime looks.

What to look for in a quality hot pink lipstick

Formula

While bullet lipstick dominated the market for decades, there are almost as many liquid lipsticks on the market today. With that said, if you’re looking for a hot pink lipstick, you’ll find the shade far more often in bullet formulas. For some reason, hot pink is a hard color to find in liquid lipsticks — even from brands known for their extensive shade collection. If liquid is your preferred formula, you’ll either need to embark on a lengthy search, or consider making the switch to bullet lipstick.

Finish

Hot pink lipsticks are usually available in matte, cream and satin finishes. Matte typically offers longer wear times than cream and satin finishes, but that is partially due to its ultra-drying ingredients. Cream and satin finishes, on the other hand, leave lips soft, smooth and shiny. One of the drawbacks of these formulas, however, is that they’re prone to transferring and require touch-ups.

Long-wearing

One of the top features to look for in hot pink lipstick is a long-wearing formula. While it’s obviously important for other shades, it’s painfully obvious when hot pink lipstick wears off during the day. Long-wearing formulas, many of which are also transfer-proof, are less likely to come off when you eat or drink.

How much you can expect to spend on hot pink lipstick

Drugstore hot pink lipstick costs $12 or less. A premium lipstick costs between $22-$35, but some brands offer mini varieties that start at $14. Lipstick by luxury beauty brands may run as high as $85.

Hot pink lipstick FAQ

Can I get lip liner to match hot pink lipstick?

A. Yes, you can. Many beauty brands offer lip liner in the same or similar hot pink shades. It may be challenging to find a perfect match, which means you may need to try a few lip liners before you land on the ideal shade.

How do I remove hot pink lipstick?

A. Most hot pink lipsticks are highly pigmented, so you’ll likely need to use waterproof makeup remover products. Begin by using a cleansing balm to dissolve most of the product. Next, use a liquid makeup remover to wipe away the remaining color. Finally, wash your face and lips with a gentle cleanser to take off all other residue.

What’s the best hot pink lipstick to buy?

Top hot pink lipstick

Valentino Rosso Valentino Refillable Lipstick in Pink is Punk

What you need to know: If you’re into collectible cosmetics, this Valentino lipstick features an elegant refillable red and gold barrel.

What you’ll love: The pink shade delivers high color payoff, yet the formula is lightweight and soft. Although it has a matte finish, it’s nondrying and breathable. The lipstick is infused with moisturizing oils to keep lips soft and nourished throughout the day.

What you should consider: Some people reported that it had a slightly patchy application and needed to be smoothed out.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top hot pink lipstick for the money

NYX Professional Makeup Shout Loud Satin Lipstick in 21st (Hot Pink)

What you need to know: If you’re looking for hot pink on a budget, this NYX lipstick competes with many premium beauty brand formulas.

What you’ll love: The shade is slightly deeper than other hot pinks, but nonetheless, it remains a bold option. It has a nourishing formula that is infused with mango and shea butter, which keep lips soft and hydrated for up to four hours. Additionally, this lipstick is cruelty-free.

What you should consider: While it has high-impact color, the lipstick requires more frequent touch-ups than most premium formulas.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

Worth checking out

MAC Mini MAC Lipstick in Breathing Fire

What you need to know: This unique shade, only available as a mini MAC lipstick, has a creamy matte finish that stays put for hours.

What you’ll love: Breathing Fire is vibrant and doesn’t fade, not to mention the formula has staying power through eating and drinking. Unlike other formulas, the lipstick is easy to wear without lip liner. Because it’s a mini barrel, it’s a travel-friendly option.

What you should consider: If you prefer wearing lip liner with it, finding a matching shade may be challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

