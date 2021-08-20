Best Oral-B electric toothbrush

Replace your toothbrush head every few months to continue effectively removing plaque and killing bacteria.

Which Oral-B electric toothbrush is best?

Brushing your teeth is the most important part of any dental hygiene routine. While manual bushing may be enough, for a truly deep clean, many shoppers started buying electric toothbrushes. As a result, Oral-B offers several different types of electric toothbrushes across different lines of products.

Features to consider before buying an Oral-B electric toothbrush

Type of electric toothbrush

The first and largest distinction to make when buying an electric toothbrush is whether it is a sonic or oscillating brush.

Sonic toothbrushes vibrate the head of the toothbrush to create incredibly fast and effective brushing that easily kills bacteria.

Oscillating toothbrushes are slightly more traditional with the head of the brush moving in partial circles back and forth to mimic regular brushing technique. Oscillating toothbrushes are more effective than regular brushing but might be less effective than a sonic brush.

Battery life

Another major part of any electric toothbrush is the overall battery life. While nearly every toothbrush will make it through one brush, how quickly it will need to be recharged can make a difference. On average, a regular electric toothbrush will last anywhere from an hour of use to around five hours. Higher-end Oral-B toothbrushes can last several weeks before you need to recharge them.

Toothbrush head

Nearly all electric toothbrushes come with replaceable heads. There are several types of brushes to choose from, with some of the differences being bristle stiffness or specific purposes like sensitive gums or teeth whitening.

Built-in timer

Another feature that is becoming more standard in electric toothbrushes is an automatic shut-off timer after two minutes. Some designs also feature 30-second timers so you can evenly brush each region of your mouth. These features come in almost every model of Oral-B toothbrush.

Additional features

Most electric toothbrushes also come with a number of other features. Some toothbrushes have automatic sensors to let users know if they are pressing on their teeth too hard, while others can detect the position of the brush and alert users to readjust to somewhere more optimal.

The best Oral-B electric toothbrushes

Best of the best Oral-B electric toothbrush

iO Series 9 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

What you need to know: This is one of the smartest and most intuitive electric toothbrushes. It comes with four brush heads for easy replacement.

What you’ll love: The built-in AI provides you with information to make sure that you cover every part of each tooth equally.

What you should consider: At nearly $300, this is the most expensive Oral-B toothbrush.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck Oral-B electric toothbrush

Oral-B Pro 500 Electric Toothbrush

What you need to know: This high-quality, affordable electric toothbrush has a solid 5-day battery life before you need to recharge it.

What you’ll love: The toothbrush comes with a 2-minute timer that signals to users when they have finished brushing.

What you should consider: The internal motor can sometimes stutter during a brush instead of maintaining a consistent pace.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Honorable mentions

Oral-B Genius 9600 Electric Toothbrush

What you need to know: The rechargeable battery on this toothbrush lasts up to 14 days on a single charge.

What you’ll love: It comes equipped with six different brushing modes that offer different purposes, such as one for sensitive teeth or whitening.

What you should consider: This toothbrush is designed to pair with the Oral-B app, but may not work consistently.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush

What you need to know: This model from the SmartSeries line of electric toothbrushes comes with six brushing modes and a long-lasting battery.

What you’ll love: It features a visible pressure light that alerts you in real-time if you press too hard. It is compatible with six types of brush heads.

What you should consider: The toothbrush is not fully waterproof, so if it is fully submerged in water for too long, the device could sustain long-lasting damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush

What you need to know: This high-quality electric toothbrush is equipped with several of the smart features unique to the Genius line, including six different brushing modes.

What you’ll love: The toothbrush is built with intuitive gum protection technology to improve brushing in hard places without hurting or damaging your gums. The toothbrush also has a 14-day rechargeable battery, so it can withstand travel even if you forget to bring the charger.

What you should consider: The toothbrush has poor compatibility with the Oral-B app.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Oral-B Smart 1500 Electric Toothbrush

What you need to know: This affordable model from the SmartSeries comes equipped with a pressure sensor and a great battery life for travel.

What you’ll love: Much like other, more expensive models, the toothbrush has a 2-minute timer to notify users when they have brushed long enough. Also compatible with several different brush heads.

What you should consider: The toothbrush is noticeably louder than other electric toothbrushes, which is not ideal if you brush your teeth late at night.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

