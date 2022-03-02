Which soap dishes are best?

Trying to keep the mess caused by using a bar of soap to a minimum can feel like an impossible task without a good soap dish. Soap dishes can cut down on soap scum buildup on your counters, limit the amount of water that spills and pools and can tie a bathroom’s decor together.

The best soap dish is easily the Passionier Soap Dish. This two-piece design keeps all the water inside the dish for easy clearing and cleaning. Plus, it looks fantastic in almost any bathroom with its elegant but simple ceramic design.

What to know before you buy a soap dish

Ledge soap dish

Soap dishes come in three main design types, each with its own strengths and weaknesses: ledge dishes, mounted dishes and self-draining dishes.

A ledge soap dish is the most common, though it does take up the most space. These soap dishes usually sit atop a kitchen or bathroom counter and sometimes in the shower. They generally have non-slip underbellies to prevent sliding, though not all of them do, and some can have fairly unique-looking base designs.

Mounted soap dish

A mounted soap dish can be the perfect option if your space is limited, counter or otherwise. These are attached to walls using suction cups or waterproof adhesives for a more permanent attachment. Make sure you thoroughly clean the surface you intend to attach your soap dish to before mounting. Not doing so may drastically reduce the time the dish will stay attached.

Self-draining soap dish

As the name suggests, self-draining soap dishes use designs that include grates, holes or tilting to allow the excess water to drain away from a bar of soap when it’s placed in its dish. They are usually the mounted type, but some ledge dishes have designs that catch water inside them for easy draining later.

What to look for in a quality soap dish

Silicone soap dishes

Soap dishes can be made from a truly dizzying array of materials, not to mention designs. One of the more durable soap dish materials, a silicone soap dish also doubles as one of the easiest to clean. They’re generally low cost to boot, making them a great all-around option.

Plastic soap dishes

This is the most common and also the least expensive type of material used in soap dishes. It’s perfect for kids’ bathrooms or for when you’re on a budget. They might not be the easiest to make with your existing bathroom decor, however. Try to match the color of your soap dish to the rest of your bathroom for the most aesthetically pleasing design.

Wooden soap dishes

Very popular for their inherent aesthetic values, wooden soap dishes are also an eco-friendly and non-toxic option. If you select a wood soap dish, be sure to purchase a high-quality, more expensive wood. Less expensive models made from porous woods can be a safe haven for harmful bacteria to grow and multiply.

Metal soap dishes

A little pricey but still fairly affordable, metal soap dishes are naturally the most durable, especially when the metal is stainless steel. They can be very difficult to clean depending on the design, however, especially grated self-draining dishes.

How much you can expect to spend on a soap dish

A soap dish can run you anywhere from $5 to more than $40. Most soap dishes of the quality you’ll want can be found between $10-$20, but the most attractive and highest quality models can cost over $40.

Soap dish FAQ

Can I permanently fix a soap dish to my bathroom wall or counter?

A. Yes, you can. However, this may not be the direction you want to go in as most adhesives used to do so can damage your tiles or counter surfaces. Screws will add holes to those surfaces as well and make replacement more difficult.

What kind of soap dish should I use for a children’s bathroom?

A. Opt for a solid plastic or silicone soap dish that’s resistant to accidental drops and spills and won’t damage your tiles or other flooring as well. Wood is also a good choice, and when it comes to shapes, choose a rounded or oval soap dish so your little ones can avoid any sharp corners.

Is there a soap dish material that’s more versatile than the others?

A. It might not be the most attractive-looking choice, but a good transparent plastic or silicone soap dish can and will match any type and style of bathroom decor. That said, really any material will go with any bathroom design as long as they both have matching finishes or colors.

What’s the best soap dish to buy?

Top soap dish

Passionier Soap Dish

What you need to know: This two-piece design gives all the capabilities of a great soap dish with none of the mess.

What you’ll love: This soap dish is very easy to clean and empty out thanks to its split design.

What you should consider: There are no grips or feet underneath the soap dish to keep it from sliding or slipping where it may.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top soap dish for the money

Magift Soap Dish

What you need to know: This two-for-one natural soap dish adds a beautiful rustic touch to any bathroom layout.

What you’ll love: This model’s concave bend keeps the soap firmly inside the wooden dish, and the slats keep water from pooling.

What you should consider: This soap dish is meant for small and medium-sized bars. Larger bars may not fit until they’ve been worn down with use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Hasko Accessories Suction-Cup Soap Dish

What you need to know: An elegant bronze look combined with high function keeps your soap in place anywhere.

What you’ll love: No tools are needed to stick this soap dish to the wall! The grid design of this soap dish also lets water through without losing the soap.

What you should consider: The adhesion of the suction cups can deteriorate more quickly than some users would like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

