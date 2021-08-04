Sinks & Vanities

Skip to content
News
Japan 2020
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
French constitutional court to scrutinize law on health pass
PNC Arena to hire 500 part-time workers as events return
Video
PHOTO: Woman leans out of moving car holding AK-47 in San Francisco
Gallery
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine booster will likely be needed before winter
Video
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine booster will likely be needed before winter
Video
Top Stories
Kroger Health, Lyft to provide rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments in NC, other states
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 surge has some central NC hospitals stretched thin again
Video
Report: Defense secretary plans to require COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. troops
Raleigh home known for elaborate Halloween decorations has message for the unvaccinated
Video
What to do if you lose, misplace your COVID-19 vaccine card in NC
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Latest NOAA outlook continues to forecast above-average hurricane season
Video
Top Stories
Tornado warning expires for Cumberland County; severe thunderstorm watch canceled
Video
Severe weather causes flooding, outages in North Carolina, parts of Hampton Roads
Gallery
Sunnier and warmer today, wetter by Saturday
Video
Heat advisory issued for central NC ahead of brutal temps on Friday
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
PNC Arena to hire 500 part-time workers as events return
Video
Top Stories
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine booster will likely be needed before winter
Video
Top Stories
Smile! NC fisherman reels in prize catch with pearly whites at Nags Head
Video
Red Cross raffling trip to Bonnaroo for blood donations during critical shortage
Video
SC sheriff: Woman tried to help pair with broken-down vehicle before she was murdered
Video
New South Carolina law forces slow drivers to be in the right lane
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
Top Stories
Losses in track, wins on field: Another rocky day for USA
Top Stories
Alvarez a summer-winter medalist, US reaches baseball final
Batum's block lifts France over Doncic, Slovenia 90-89
Belarus runner showed Japanese police plea for help on phone
US women earn bronze medal with 4-3 win over Australia
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sinks & Vanities
Best bathroom pedestal sinks
Trending Stories
Passenger ejected, killed in Fayetteville single-vehicle crash, police say
Video
What to do if you lose, misplace your COVID-19 vaccine card in NC
Video
Why 72,000 new COVID-19 cases among kids last week might better reflect vaccination rates than age
Video
Lyft passenger killed after being ejected when rear-ended in Durham, NCSHP says
Video
Raleigh home known for elaborate Halloween decorations has message for the unvaccinated
Video
COVID-19 surge has some central NC hospitals stretched thin again
Video
This family survived the Surfside condo collapse. One son said fate kept them alive.
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories