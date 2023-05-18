Hooked up: Here’s the top fishing gear for your next trip to the water

Going fishing is a bit like being a secret agent on assignment—you’re a highly trained individual on a clandestine mission that requires reliable intel, careful planning, precise timing, and a lot of stealth. In order to make your outing a success, you need to have the best gear.

Each year, however, there are new products released that promise they will enhance your fishing experience. To be honest, some will and some won’t. To help you wisely assemble an arsenal of the highest quality, most-needed items, we’ve made a shortlist of the essentials. Here are this year’s picks for the top-rated fishing gear.

The best fishing lure

Whether you will be fishing in a pond or from a beach by the ocean, GOANDO fishing lures kit has what you need. In this 78-piece lure set, you get a topwater lure, a crankbait, plastic worms, and more. It includes a free compact plastic tackle box to help keep all the included items neat and organized.

The best fishing vest

When you’re on a fishing expedition, it’s important to have everything you may need within reach at all times. Flygo’s fishing vest is a breathable, quick-dry vest that is best suited to wear during spring, summer, and fall. The vest includes impressive 16 cargo pockets (some zippered, some Velcroed) of varying sizes so you can always have the tools you need with you.

The best fishing cooler

It goes without saying that if you’re out on the water for the entire day, you’re going to need a cooler. YETI’s Tundra 45 Cooler is a heavy-duty workhorse that will fit most anything you want to put inside. And, thanks to the extra-thick walls and three inches of Permafrost insulation, whatever you do pack inside is going to remain cold all day long.

The best fish finder

Before you can catch ’em, you gotta find ’em. The best way to do that is with Garmin’s Striker 4, a compact, easy-to-use fish finder with high-sensitivity GPS. The Garmin fish finder allows you to find fish, mark hot spots, monitor your speed, and more. The included CHIRP transducer delivers a higher level of detail and clarity than traditional 77/200 kHz transducers to take some of the guesswork out of knowing exactly what is beneath your boat.

The best camp stove for fishing

You can’t just visualize your success, you have to be prepared for it. With Coleman’s camping stove you’ll be set to cook what you catch. This highly portable 22-inch camp stove has two adjustable burners, wind-blocking panels, and built-in technology to allow for consistent performance in extreme conditions. The stove can cook for up to one hour with one 6.4-ounce propane cylinder.

Fishing tips:

If you’re afraid of losing an expensive lure, you may be hesitant to take the risks you need to catch that trophy-worthy fish. It’s better to use inexpensive lures fearlessly than to limit your chance of success by playing it safe.

One trick that helps tame new fishing line that’s misbehaving is to run the spool under hot water. This helps the line conform to the reel and can greatly lessen the frustrations of twisted, tangled line.

