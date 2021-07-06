The best fishing lure set

Which fishing lure set is best?

As long as there are fish to be found, there will be people of all ages trying to get them on a hook. A combination of art, science, and animal psychology have gone into creating lures that will appeal to the mind and appetite of a fish.

Different species of fish respond to different types of lures and baits, from earthworms to jigs to spinners. A good angler wants a wide variety of options in his or her tackle box, because a lure that works well with a bass may not interest a catfish at all. This is why fishing lure sets are very popular accessories These comprehensive kits often include every type of artificial bait or lure, along with accessories such as sinkers, replacement hooks and leader lines.

If you’re looking for the best fishing lure collection on the market today, read our helpful shopping guide. We have compared dozens of fishing lure sets and created a shortlist of our favorite contenders, which you’ll find at the end. At the top are PLUSINNO Fishing Lures, a comprehensive but affordable kit that offers a wide variety of realistic lures.

Considerations when choosing fishing lure sets

Types of lures

There are a number of different designs when it comes to fishing lures, and many anglers develop a preference for a certain type. Others prefer to switch between lures if the fish aren’t responding well. Fish hunt by using a mixture of senses, including motion, sound, sight and smell.

A spoon lure uses a curved attachment to imitate the movements of an injured fish. Bass and other predatory lake fish tend to be attracted to the shine and the erratic action. Spoon lures are also easy to navigate back and forth. Similar to spoon lures are spinners, which often add vibration, sound and bold, contrasting colors to the mix. Spinning lures are popular choices for those switching from live baits to artificial lures for the first time.

The overall utility player of the fishing lure team is called a jig. A jig combines all the visual and sonic appeal of spoons and spinners, but also adds agility. With practice, an angler can manipulate a jig to mimic a wounded baitfish at any depth. If an angler wanted to invest in a higher-end fishing lure or two, it would most likely be a jig.

Other lures resemble traditional live baits, such as earthworms, frogs, minnows and insects. These lures are usually made from soft plastic or rubber and can be enhanced with special scent sprays.

Accessories

When searching for a comprehensive fishing lure set, it is important to look beyond the lures themselves. Hooks routinely get snagged on underwater debris, so a supply of replacement hooks is always useful. Some lures require weights in order to keep them submerged, so a collection of sinkers should be included. There are lures, particularly spinners and jigs, that require a short leader line to keep them from becoming tangled in the main line. Better fishing lure sets should contain these and other accessories.

Construction quality

Most fishing lures are designed to be durable, but also fairly disposable. They are often lost or damaged during fishing trips, so casual anglers tend to avoid investing too heavily in higher-end versions. However, they do need to include an attractive design for visual appeal, and working mechanisms for maximum impact in the water. Plastic is a common material used for inexpensive lures, along with wood, vinyl or soft rubber.

Fishing lure set price

The retail price of a fishing lure set can vary widely, depending on the number, quality and type of lures they contain. A basic set of spinners, for example, can cost as little as $10-$20 on store shelves, while a more comprehensive set of spoons, spinners, jigs and baits tend to run between $20-$40. Beware of the promoted number of pieces, however, because some manufacturers tend to pad out the kit with inexpensive hooks. A high-end fishing lure kit filled with well-crafted jigs and other crank baits can cost upwards of $150 or more.

Fishing lure set FAQ

Q. My eight-year-old son wants to go fishing for the first time. What lures are best for beginners?

A. Many experienced fishermen would recommend a spinner lure for beginners, primarily because the lure doesn’t require much manipulation to attract fish. You simply cast it out and reel it back in at a steady pace.

Q. Why do fishing lures come in so many color combinations?

A. Fishing with lures often involves attracting fish by any means necessary, including color, size, movement and scent. If one lure is not getting results, then switching to a different lure with a different color scheme may help. Some fish react better to contrast, while others react to texture.

Fishing lure sets we recommend

Best of the best

PLUSINNO Fishing Lures

Our take: This comprehensive set would make a great gift for anglers of all ages and includes useful add-ons other sets tend to leave out.

What we like: Wide assortment of colorful lures. Contains over 100 pieces. Kit also includes sinkers, leader lines, swivels and other accessories. Suitable for both fresh and saltwater fishing.

What we dislike: Reports of damaged or missing pieces. Storage box is small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

OPQ Fishing Lures Kit Set

Our take: This entry-level fishing lure set still packs a punch with fish, and is a good introduction to the world of artificial baits for beginners.

What we like: Appealing price point. Includes “animated” lures with realistic movements. Nice assortment of popular lure types. Freshwater and saltwater-safe.

What we dislike: Set may not include every lure as advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Smartonly 275-Piece Fishing Lure Set

Our take: Stores easily but provides a lot of options for anglers who like to experiment with different artificial baits.

What we like: Set contains a total of 275 pieces, including frogs, minnows, rattle crankbaits and metal lures. Very lifelike colors and designs. Well-organized tackle box.

What we dislike: Set count is inflated by hooks. Hooks on some lures are too small to be effective.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

