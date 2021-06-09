Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
Greek unions strike, seek return to pre-pandemic work rules
German ex-minister, mayor contender stripped of doctorate
Penn State ex-president reports to jail in Sandusky scandal
18th-century villa in Geneva park to host Biden-Putin summit
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Short summer: About 19,000 Wake County students to catch up with summer-learning program
Video
Top Stories
Pandemic travel update: CDC changes guidance for flying internationally
Video
Top Stories
As overall COVID-19 hospital numbers shrink, share of Black, Latino patients climbs to near-pandemic highs
Video
Delta variant of COVID-19 proving to be more contagious and is already in NC
Video
EU lawmakers OK virus pass, boosting summer travel hopes
What is happening with the US investigation into COVID-19’s origins?
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Showers and storms continue for the rest of the week
Video
Top Stories
How to watch the annular partial solar eclipse
Video
Storms result in road closures, few evacuations in central NC
Video
Severe storms and flash flooding possible Thursday across central NC
Video
Atlantic hurricane season kicks off with experts predicting ‘above-normal’ activity
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
‘Worst case of abuse seen in 16 years’: NC mom charged with murdering 5-year-old son
Video
Top Stories
‘Freak accident’: Witness describes moments after man shot in the head at NC country club
Video
Top Stories
NC man charged with murdering 2 motorcyclists extradited back from Kentucky
Video
72-year-old retired firefighter keeps calm when man on meth invades home wearing a red cape
Video
Family pelted with eggs while riding golf cart in North Myrtle Beach; police investigating
Video
In a world-first, El Salvador makes bitcoin legal tender
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
USA Basketball sets plan for Olympic camps in Las Vegas
Top Stories
A year late, Italy and Turkey play opening game at Euro 2020
LEADING OFF: Alonso’s big allegation, Zombro out of hospital
Chris Paul has another big night, Suns rout Nuggets 123-98
Cole spins a win as Stanton powers Yankees past Twins 9-6
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hydration
The best hydration pack for running
Trending Stories
Delta 8 is legal, but for how long? NC retailers, hemp organizations want to see regulations
Video
You should change your passwords as 8.5 billion of them have been leaked online
Video
Meet the 3 finalists vying to become the next Raleigh Police chief
Video
Delta variant of COVID-19 proving to be more contagious and is already in NC
Video
‘Worst case of abuse seen in 16 years’: NC mom charged with murdering 5-year-old son
Video
NCDOT seeking comments on plan to convert intersection into roundabout in Nash County
Video
Bus crash in Russia kills 6, injures 15
Click here for full list of trending stories