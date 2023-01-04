RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of community leaders, market experts and business owners came together for the Raleigh Chamber’s Launch 2023 conference Wednesday to discuss what could make or break the city’s economy this year.

Growth has been a key word across the Triangle for years, between metro population booms to an influx of major businesses.

“This market is one of the best in the country, one of the most competitive and I expect that over the next few years it continues to grow pretty rapidly,” Ted Abernathy of Economic Leadership, LLC, said.

However, as 2023 starts, so does economic uncertainty as federal interest rate hikes have economists predicting a potential nationwide slowdown.

“A year of slower gross, potentially recession in the broader U.S. economy,” Wells Fargo economist Sarah House said. “But I think the Raleigh, Triangle region is really well positioned to weather that storm.”

That’s mainly because experts said the Triangle remains an attractive area for businesses to find and bring employees.

“You’re still looking at one of the most educated populations in the country,” Abernathy said. “You’re looking at a place where people want to move and live, great quality of life, cost of living, work life balance, and so companies are always going to be attracted here.”

Abernathy said tech industries in the area could take a bigger hit this year.

“The tech markets have also seen their stocks go down in the last year or so [and] as a tech community you have to watch that closely,” Abernathy said. “We haven’t felt it that much yet here but we are seeing a little bit of a cooling.”

But he said he’s still optimistic for Raleigh’s growth in the long-run, even if the year presents new challenges.

“We have a tendency to look at the week to week or headline to headline and the fundamentals is what you look at here,” Abernathy said. “We’re still great fundamentally and the youth, the movement in the area and education in our population is going to keep this a very strong metro.”