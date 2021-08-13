Best Nintendo Switch LAN adapter

If your ethernet cable is short and doesn’t reach your Nintendo Switch, select a Nintendo Switch LAN adapter with a longer cable so that you don’t have to buy additional products.

Which Nintendo Switch LAN adapter is best?

The Nintendo Switch combines the best of both the home console and the portable gaming system. Nintendo Switch accesses the internet exclusively through a WiFi connection even when docked at home. To get around that limitation, you need a Nintendo Switch LAN adapter to allow you to plug in directly to your modem or router.

An excellent option is the officially licensed Nintendo Switch Wired Internet LAN Adapter by HORI. This LAN adapter for Nintendo Switch works explicitly with the system, so there’s no worrying about compatibility.

What to know before you buy a Nintendo Switch LAN adapter

Compatibility

Not all LAN adapters are compatible with the Nintendo Switch. Most LAN adapters will specifically mention if they are compatible with the Nintendo Switch due to its popularity, or at the very least mention if they are generally compatible or not with gaming systems.

Max speed

All LAN adapters have a maximum data transfer speed. Most LAN adapters have a max speed of 100 megabits per second, but they can be as slow as 10 Mbps or as fast as 1 gigabit per second. Select the adapter that best correlates to the maximum data transfer speed of your internet service provider.

Keep in mind that the ethernet cable you use also has a maximum speed limit. Ensure all your gear has the maximum speed necessary to take advantage of whatever your internet service plan’s maximum, including the modem or router, ethernet cable and LAN adapter.

Adapter size

The brick size containing the LAN port and the technology inside can vary from relatively small to significantly large. Ensure the Nintendo Switch LAN adapter you select is the right size for where you plan to place it.

Nintendo Switch LAN adapter features

Cable length

The length of the cable which connects the USB port to the brick containing the LAN adapter can vary greatly. Some are one inch or less, while others can be longer than 1 foot.

Activity indicator

Some LAN adapters have activity indicator lights, usually LEDs. These can make it much easier to deduce what could be going wrong if the LAN adapter isn’t functioning as it should be.

Additional ports

The higher-priced LAN adapters usually have additional ports included on the brick. These can be anything from HDMI ports to extra USB ports. If you have additional accessories for your Nintendo Switch that need USB ports, look for one with extra ports.

Nintendo Switch LAN adapter cost

LAN adapters for Nintendo Switch usually range from $10-$40. More expensive LAN adapters tend to include more ports like USB and HDMI slots. You don’t usually need those extra ports when buying for the Nintendo Switch system, so you can safely select a more affordable option.

Nintendo Switch LAN adapter FAQ

Why should I get a LAN adapter anyway?

A. When it comes to data transfer speeds, a wired internet connection will always be faster than a wireless connection. A wireless internet connection shares its traffic between all connected devices, while a wired internet connection sends data exclusively to and from that device.

Can I use any LAN adapter on my Nintendo Switch?

A. No. Some LAN adapters aren’t compatible with the Nintendo Switch, but most LAN adapters will specifically mention their compatibility with the system.

My LAN adapter isn’t working. What should I do?

A. First, double-check that it’s compatible with the Nintendo Switch. If it is, try plugging it into a different USB port on the Nintendo Switch dock or using a different ethernet cable.

Why do my internet speeds seem slower after using a LAN adapter?

A. Some LAN adapters have a maximum data transfer speed that could be slower than your connection allows. It could also be a limitation of the ethernet cable you’re using.

Which Nintendo Switch LAN adapter should I get?

Best of the best Nintendo Switch LAN adapter

Nintendo Switch Wired Internet LAN Adapter by HORI

What you need to know: This Nintendo Switch LAN adapter is the only LAN adapter specifically made for the Nintendo Switch.

What you’ll love: The long 7.5-inch cable gives you a great deal of flexibility on where it can go.

What you should consider: The LAN port brick is much larger than most adapters.

Best bang for your buck Nintendo Switch LAN adapter

UGREEN Ethernet Adapter USB 2.0

What you need to know: This budget LAN adapter just needs to be plugged into the Nintendo Switch dock, and it’s ready to go.

What you’ll love: Indicator lights make it easy to see if the LAN adapter is working correctly.

What you should consider: This LAN adapter only has a max speed of 100 Mbps.

Honorable mentions

UGREEN Ethernet Adapter USB 3.0

What you need to know: This is an upgraded version of the above UGREEN LAN adapter.

What you’ll love: Not only does this LAN adapter use USB 3.0 technology over the above’s USB 2.0, it also has a max speed of 1 Gbps.

What you should consider: While it’s only a few dollars more, few people have the internet service plan to take advantage of its upgrades to the above LAN adapter.

TP-Link USB to Ethernet Adapter

What you need to know: This LAN adapter is small and folds even smaller for easy travel.

What you’ll love: This LAN adapter has a terrific max speed of 1 Gbps.

What you should consider: The cable between the USB port and the LAN adapter is only one inch long.

