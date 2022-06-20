Some gaming headsets offer a lift-to-mute boom feature that lets you turn off your microphone instantly by rotating it 90 degrees vertically.

Which gaming headset brand is better?

Logitech is very well-known when it comes to PC peripherals. While it’s primarily famous for its mice and keyboards, Logitech also makes some great gaming headsets. By comparison, Sennheiser has little to no presence in the PC gaming market but is instead one of the top producers of professional audio equipment.

Since Sennheiser has long since sold its gaming headset venture to a third party in EPOS, Logitech is a better choice for most people. However, a couple of Sennheiser models are highly regarded in terms of audio quality.

Logitech gaming headsets

Logitech has a keen handle on what gamers do and don’t like. Its gaming mice, keyboards and headsets are highly refined in that respect, delivering the low latency, clear audio and dependable build quality that gamers love. To that end, it makes some of the most popular wireless headsets available.

Logitech gaming headset pros

Wide variety of models: No matter what your needs or price range, Logitech almost certainly has something for you.

No matter what your needs or price range, Logitech almost certainly has something for you. Consistently high quality: From the bargain basement to ultra-premium options, there are no glaring issues with any current Logitech headsets. Their build consistency and quality control are tops among gaming headsets in general.

From the bargain basement to ultra-premium options, there are no glaring issues with any current Logitech headsets. Their build consistency and quality control are tops among gaming headsets in general. Robust wireless connectivity: Some top gaming headset manufacturers still have not figured out reliable wireless connections. Logitech is head and shoulders above most of the competition, with wireless headsets that have no noticeable lag and almost never disconnect accidentally.

Some top gaming headset manufacturers still have not figured out reliable wireless connections. Logitech is head and shoulders above most of the competition, with wireless headsets that have no noticeable lag and almost never disconnect accidentally. Numerous advanced features: Premium Logitech models include considerations such as support for Dolby Atmos and simulated 7.1-channel surround sound. Both protocols can significantly increase immersion in the most atmospheric games.

Logitech gaming headset cons

Fixed cables: Since you can’t remove the cables from most Logitech headsets, you’ll need to repair them if something happens to the wiring.

Since you can’t remove the cables from most Logitech headsets, you’ll need to repair them if something happens to the wiring. Non-removable mic booms: Even if you want to listen to music on the go via a smartphone or music player, you’ll still have to deal with the bulky microphone assembly.

Best Logitech gaming headsets

Logitech G Pro X

If you’re looking for top-notch sound quality, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better gaming headset than this one.

Sold by Amazon

Logitech G733

It delivers all of the comfort and most of the performance of the Pro X, but at a somewhat lower price.

Sold by Amazon

Logitech G435

This is one of the rare gaming headsets that can pull double duty as headphones due to its Bluetooth connectivity.

Sold by Amazon

Logitech G432

It comes at a low price but doesn’t skimp on sound quality or support for advanced features such as simulated 7.1-channel surround sound.

Sold by Amazon

Sennhesier gaming headsets

Years ago, Sennheiser offloaded its entire gaming hardware endeavor to a third-party company called EPOS. Since then, gaming headsets bearing the Sennheiser name have been subpar at best. But not all is lost.

Sennheiser hasn’t ever focused on novel technology like low-latency wireless connectivity. Instead, it’s always taken pride in pure sound quality. To that end, Sennheiser’s two most popular gaming headsets are still excellent choices, especially for those who are picky about high-resolution audio.

Sennheiser gaming headset pros

Wide soundstage: The term soundstage essentially refers to how spacious a pair of headphones sounds and how much it sounds like you’re listening to real-life audio instead of a recording. It’s not really a quantifiable measurement, but it’s a very real thing to consider. The two worthwhile Sennheiser offerings are both as good as it gets in terms of a realistic soundstage.

The term soundstage essentially refers to how spacious a pair of headphones sounds and how much it sounds like you’re listening to real-life audio instead of a recording. It’s not really a quantifiable measurement, but it’s a very real thing to consider. The two worthwhile Sennheiser offerings are both as good as it gets in terms of a realistic soundstage. Above-average comfort: Long-term owners of the Sennheiser Game One and Game Zero often call them the most comfortable headsets they’ve ever used.

Sennheiser gaming headset cons

No worthwhile wireless options: The two models worth considering are both wired. Avoid any wireless Sennheiser gaming headsets you might run across.

The two models worth considering are both wired. Avoid any wireless Sennheiser gaming headsets you might run across. No companion software: If you want to customize the headset’s sound, you’ll have to use third-party software.

If you want to customize the headset’s sound, you’ll have to use third-party software. Newer Sennheiser models aren’t really from Sennheiser: EPOS doesn’t make great gaming headsets. Unfortunately, EPOS does make all-new Sennheiser gaming headsets.

Best Sennheiser gaming headsets

Sennheiser Game One

It’s one of the extremely rare models with an open-back design, which creates a far wider and more realistic soundstage than nearly all of the competition.

Sold by Amazon

Sennheiser Game Zero

Its closed-back configuration helps improve bass response without significantly hurting precision or general sound quality.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Logitech or Sennheiser gaming headset?

If you want a wireless gaming headset, Logitech is definitely the way to go. Its low-latency wireless connectivity, including the optional low-latency Bluetooth option that some models offer, is second to none. The build quality and simulated surround sound also get high marks from dedicated gamers and other experts.

If you’re OK with a wired connection and demand the best possible sound quality, though, consider either popular Sennheiser model. Whether you like open or closed-back headphones better, they both provide immersive, studio-quality playback. However, you should avoid at all costs anything aside from the Game One and Game Zero, as all newer Sennheiser gaming headsets were actually developed by EPOS, and aren’t nearly as good.

Gaming headset FAQ

Are regular headphones good for gaming?

A. They can be, as long as they support a wired connection. Typical Bluetooth headphones tend to introduce too much latency, also known as lip-sync delay, for a satisfying performance in most games.

If you don’t need a boom mic to communicate with opponents, even a low-cost pair of noise-canceling headphones can provide a fantastic gaming experience. Active noise canceling greatly minimizes outside distractions and, in many cases, improves the soundstage and overall quality of audio in games.

Are gaming headsets good for listening to music?

A. Only when you want to listen to music while sitting at your PC. Gaming headsets tend to be bulkier than common headphones and rarely support Bluetooth. So, you’d need a smartphone with a headphone jack to listen to your favorite tunes on the go. There are fewer such phones available today than ever before.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.