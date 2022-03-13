Which 16GB RAM laptops are best?

For those who need and demand the best from their advanced technology, such as serious video editors, gamers and anyone who regularly downloads and views digital content, only a laptop with 16GB of RAM is recommended. While such a mighty device will cost you a considerable amount of money, the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop can transform your computer time in ways you can scarcely imagine.

What to know before you buy a 16GB RAM laptop

Power comes at a cost

If you happen to make your living by using a computer and the internet in one manner or another, there’s a very good chance that you could stand to benefit from giving your work or pleasure laptop a serious upgrade. Thankfully, 16GB RAM laptops also come stuffed to the gills with powerful processors, impressive monitors and all sorts of components that can take your PC from off to fully operational in 10 seconds or less, but quality has its cost.

It’s true that having a 16GB RAM laptop will vastly improve your overall productivity by making complex tasks like 3D rendering or using Adobe Photoshop or AutoCAD much easier. However, you should expect to spend quite a bit of money on a laptop with 16GB RAM, so it’s highly recommended to wait for events like seasonal sales to buy one.

Understanding your needs

Unless you need a laptop capable of performing complex tasks that involve large amounts of data, you may not need to purchase such a powerful and expensive computer. Laptops with only 4GB of RAM no longer cut the mustard (especially when it comes to gaming), but many people can get away with having an 8GB laptop and save themselves a considerable amount of money in the process. That being said, if you’re purchasing a powerful system in the first place, making the investment in 16GB of RAM allows you to future-proof your system for a considerable time.

What to look for in a quality 16GB RAM laptop

Advanced display technology and graphics hardware

In addition to 16GB of RAM, powerful laptops also come equipped with screens that boast incredibly fast refresh rates and offer anywhere from Full HD to UHD and even QHD displays. In addition to these high-quality displays, your graphics displays are powered by phenomenally capable graphics cards manufactured by top companies such as AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce GTX.

Ultrafast hard drive

While they’re becoming increasingly popular as a computer industry standard, Solid State Drives represent a significant improvement over the traditional Hard Disc Drive. As well as being more resistant to physical damage like drops and movement, SSDs contain no moving parts, unlike their more fragile predecessors. They also give faster loading times for content of all kinds and lower the laptop’s operating temperature by requiring less power.

Connectivity

Whether you prefer to connect your laptop to the internet via an ethernet cable or via Wi-Fi technology, 16GB RAM laptops often come equipped with the latest and greatest abilities to connect some of the best technology available. In addition, such laptops also commonly feature some of the best connectivity options available, including HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB 3.1, Thunderbolt and Mini Display port.

How much you can expect to spend on a 16GB RAM laptop

Depending on the overall technical specifications and any sales or discounts available, you can easily expect to spend $1,680-$2,800 and much more.

16GB RAM laptop FAQ

Do I really need a laptop with 16GB of RAM?

A. While the majority of games and applications don’t receive any significant benefits from 16GB of RAM, activities such as content creation and highly complex programs will run much more smoothly.

Can I download and use digital RAM?

A. Unfortunately, there is no such thing as digital RAM as of yet, despite many internet forum posts to the contrary.

What’s the best 16GB RAM laptop to buy?

Top 16GB RAM laptop

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop

What you need to know: This 16GB RAM laptop represents some of the most current and powerful technology on the market.

What you’ll love: This laptop comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics, a Vapor Chamber Cooling for Maximized Thermal Performance, a 165Hz QHD display and AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with defective touchpads and Bluetooth connectivity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 16GB RAM laptop for the money

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop

What you need to know: This 16GB RAM laptop is the best price you’re likely to get for a computer with this much RAM.

What you’ll love: This laptop comes with a 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core Processor, 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED-backlit IPS display and Waves MAXXAudio technology for immersive gaming.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with screen flickering and being unable to change the BIOS settings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Apple MacBook Pro

What you need to know: An extremely popular and powerful 16GB RAM laptop that’s ideal for the Apple enthusiast.

What you’ll love: This laptop comes with AMD Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory, six-speaker system with force-canceling woofers, Ninth-gen 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor and 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with kernel panics as well as less battery life than advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

