Is the Fitbit Charge 4 or the Fitbit Charge 3 best?

If you are looking for a lightweight health-and-fitness tracker, Fitbit offers some of the most advanced trackers in the market, including the Fitbit Charge series. The Fitbit Charge 4 was released in 2020, while the Fitbit Charge 3 was released in 2018. Depending on the Fitbit Charge model, you can use these devices to track distance, calories, active minutes, steps, floors climbed and other activity metrics.

Is the Fitbit Charge 3 worth it?

The Fitbit Charge 3 is a durable and swim-proof tracker that offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, real-time fitness goal tracking, call and text notifications, basic sleep tracking functions, and several other features. The swim-proof feature offers protection up to an impressive 50 meters, enough for use by swimmers. The battery life is up to 7 days. The Fitbit Charge 3 retails for around $100-$130.

To get the best out of Fitbit Charger 3, it needs to be used with the Fitbit app, which is available on iOS, Windows and Android devices. This product has a built-in system to recognize the type of exercise being performed to calibrate the activity tracking according to the movements of that exercise.

The 1.57 OLED vertical display of the Fitbit Charge 3 is large enough to set goals and show progress. The display automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. The sleeping tracking feature shows estimated levels of REM, deep and light sleep. There is also a SpO2 sensor to monitor oxygen saturation levels.

There is a Fitbit Charge 3 special edition that comes with Fitbit Pay and two bands instead of one. The Fitbit Charge 3 is sold by Amazon.

Fitbit Charge 3 pros

The Fitbit Pay feature in the Fitbit Charge 3 special edition allows for contactless payments.

It is loaded with features, including the SpO2 sensor, silent alarm, heart rate monitoring and more.

It is less expensive than other competitive fitness trackers that offer similar features.

Fitbit Charge 3 cons

The lack of a dedicated GPS feature makes the Fitbit Charge 3 not able to track location and distances without using a Fitbit App on the phone. Users have to link the Fitbit App with the GPS of their phones to accurately track distances for outdoor exercises.

The monochrome display is dull, but might be an acceptable trade-off for users who prefer longer battery life.

The Fitbit Charge 3 is designed to only be a fitness tracker and does not come with any other features such as the ability to download apps or play music.

Is the Fitbit Charge 4 worth it?

The Fitbit Charge 4 is the fourth generation of the product line, allowing this version to improve on several features, including the addition of a GPS feature, more sleep-tracking features, Spotify support, and a new metric called the Active Zone Minutes.

The Active Zone Minutes feature allows users to track time spent in peak heart rate, fat burn, or cardio zone. The Fitbit Charge 4 special edition offers additional straps and a different color theme. Changing the wristbands is easy in all Fitbit Charge models.

The GPS feature was not available in earlier models of the Fitbit Charge series, but has been included in this model. The built-in GPS allows for tracking and real-time display of distance and pace on the wrist. The GPS works with several activities including hiking, riding, running, interval workouts, biking, walking, swimming and more.

The one thing that has not improved in the Fitbit Charge series is the grayscale touchscreen display, which is the same as the predecessor. Some cheaper fitness trackers offer more colorful and brighter displays than the Fitbit Charge 4. That would be something to look forward to in the next versions of this product.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is sold by Amazon. The price range is from $100-$149.

Fitbit Charge 4 pros

The sleeping tracking features of the Fitbit Charge 4 include the ability to see Sleep Score on the wrist, a sleep mode that dims the display, and silences all calls and texts on the phone.

The Spotify features allow users to play, shuttle, skip, like or choose output for the songs.

The GPS functionality makes the Fitbit Charge 4 ideal for outdoor activities.

The Fitbit Pay feature is available on the standard model. This feature was only available on special edition versions of previous models.

Fitbit Charge 4 cons

The Fitbit Charge 4 lacks a color display and has a basic interface.

There is no built-in music storage.

Should you get Fitbit Charge 3 or Fitbit Charge 4?

The Fitbit Charge 3 and Charge 4 are both excellent fitness trackers and share several features. Both the products use the Fitbit App, which offers an intuitive user interface, making it easy to navigate. The design of both products is similar and to most users, both products will look identical. The Fitbit Charge 4 weighs slightly more.

The major difference between the two products is the GPS feature offered in the Fitbit Charge 4. Even if you don’t plan on using the GPS frequently, it is worth having the feature. For serious outdoor runners, the GPS feature will be essential. The GPS feature can be turned on or off, allowing for battery saving. Both the products offer a similar battery life of up to seven days. The Fitbit Charge 4 also offers Spotify support that allows users to control music.

Fitbit Charge 3 offers enough features for basic users, but for a similar price, you can get a much-improved version in the Fitbit Charge 4. The GPS functionality in the Fitbit Charge 4, along with more sleep tools and Spotify support, make it the better overall product to buy.

