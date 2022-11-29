BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which deals are best now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over?

After the last five days of shopping euphoria, you may feel a little down. The biggest sales days of the year are done and you still have things to buy. But just because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, it doesn’t mean the deals have stopped. In fact, retailers aren’t ready to let go.

In fact, a number of popular products are still on sale. Some of this year’s most-sought-after gifts, for instance the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds and the Google Nest Security Cam are still marked down. To find the best post-sales deals, we’ve compiled a huge list and organized it according to retailers. You’ll find you can still get great deals on select products from Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Sephora and Wayfair.

Updated: November 28, 10 a.m. PT

Black and Decker, Bose and other trending deals

Black and Decker 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit: 50% off

This combo kit comes with four essential tools: a drill/driver, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw and an LED work light. All the tools work with the Black and Decker 20-volt Max battery (two are included in this set).

Sold by Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones: 30% off

Bose noise-canceling headphones use a set of tiny mics to measure and effectively cancel environmental noise so you can not only hear your music better, but protect your ears from loud volume as well. You can get up to 24 hours of battery life from a single full charge.

Sold by Amazon

Google Nest Security Cam: 30% off

This security cam is intelligent enough to know the difference between vehicles, animals and people so it can send smart alerts through the Google Home app. If your Wi-Fi ever goes down, the Google Nest can still record up to an hour of events, so you won’t miss anything.

Sold by Amazon

Calvin Klein Ck One Eau De Toilette: 46% off

When it comes to fragrance, Calvin Klein is a trusted brand. This exquisite blend of ingredients delivers a fresh, clean and contemporary offering with pineapple, mandarin orange, nutmeg, rose, sandalwood, cedar and more.

Sold by Amazon

Google Pixel 6a: 33% off

The Pixel 6a’s all-day battery adapts to how you use the phone so you can receive the full benefit of your charge. It has a 12-megapixel camera and included apps that can help you elevate your selfie game to a pro level.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds: 50% off

With four ambient levels, Samsung’s intelligent noise-canceling earbuds let the sounds in that you need to hear while canceling out the ones you don’t. You can answer calls instantly, and know the person on the other end can hear your voice clearly, no matter what environmental ruckus may be happening in the background.

Sold by Amazon

BabyBuddha Portable and Compact Breast Pump: 18% off

This breast pump is essential for any parent on the go. Its portability and compact design makes it easy to carry in a bag so it’s always available when needed.

Sold by Amazon

Sunny Health and Fitness rowing machine and other deals still worth shopping on Amazon

Sunny Health and Fitness Rowing Machine: 30% off

Rowing is one of the best exercises you can do because it delivers a whole-body workout. This model has large anti-slip foot pedals with adjustable straps that keep your feet secure. The console displays the time, calories burned and more.

Sold by Amazon

Elite Gourmet Smokeless Indoor Electric Barbecue Grill: ADD TO WISHLIST

If you love barbecues, you’ll want this handy indoor grill. It has five adjustable settings that heat up to 450 degrees using a circular element that cooks your food evenly. For safety, it features cool-touch handles.

Sold by Amazon

Everyday Essentials Vinyl-Coated Kettlebell: 26% off

If you’re looking for a compact piece of exercise gear that gives you one of the most intense workouts you’ve ever experienced, a kettlebell is the answer. This vinyl-coated weight has a flat bottom and a nonslip grip to give you complete control.

Sold by Amazon

Villeroy And Boch Artesano Hot Beverages Tumblers: 60% off

Sometimes a mug just doesn’t have the right aesthetics. These two extra-large tumblers are made of borosilicate glass so they can hold either hot or cold beverages.

Sold by Amazon

Yes4All Plastic Wobble Balance Board: 13% off

A balance trainer is a great tool to add to your daily fitness routine. It helps you develop core muscles and can be used to intensify hundreds of exercises, from squats to pushups.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals still worth shopping on Amazon

Even though Cyber Monday is over, you can still get this top mini air fryer for 17% off.

Need a new mouse for your computer? Don’t worry, this popular one is still on sale for 58% off.

Forgot about that home repair? That’s OK, this powerful drill/driver is still available at 32% off.

If you want to stay warm and dry this winter, this jacket is still on sale at 45% off.

Cricut Maker 3 and other deals still worth shopping on Best Buy

Cricut Maker 3: $50 off

If you’re a crafter, a Cricut machine elevates your game so you can produce professional-quality items. Bring your imagination to life with this versatile machine that cuts, debosses, engraves and more.

Sold by Best Buy

Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera: $100 off

A smartphone is suitable for hobbyists and getting content on your social media, but when you want to go pro, a dedicated camera is best. This 24.2-megapixel camera can shoot pictures and video and capture fast-moving images in great detail.

Sold by Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra:$300 off

It’s not called ultra for nothing. This large-screen tablet has an HD camera and real-feel pen and can multitask. It has a fast-charging port and even offers expandable storage (up to 1 terabyte).

Sold by Best Buy

WowWee HydraQuad: $25 off

This 3-in-1 hybrid stunt drone can execute 360-degree turns, climb up to 150 feet and perform a wide variety of aerial maneuvers. After an exhilarating flight, it can land on ground or water.

Sold by Best Buy

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine: $100 off

Caffeinated beverages are a daily essential for many. This top-quality espresso machine makes five types of coffee from fresh beans with an intuitive touch display that lets you adjust every aspect, from strength to froth.

Sold by Best Buy

Other top deals still worth shopping on Best Buy

This fitness tracker is an excellent way to take charge of your health at 38% off.

Your game is only as good as your laptop. This highly rated Razor is a winning choice at 23% off.

Hear every thump of your music with this Sonos subwoofer. You can get it for 20% off.

This Waterpik ION water flosser is a great buy for anyone interested in caring for their gums and teeth. You can get it for 22% off.

Even though Cyber Monday is over, you can still get this Bowflex Treadmill 10 for 35% off.

Ninja DualBrew Pro and other deals still worth shopping on Kohl’s

Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System: 36% off

The Ninja coffee system is a dual coffee maker that can brew either grounds or pods. It has a built-in milk frother. The clean function, removable water reservoir and dishwasher-safe parts make this system easy to clean.

Sold by Kohl’s

Ring Video Doorbell: SOLD OUT

This model comes with a built-in, rechargeable battery so it is easy to instal. The infra red night vision lets you see who is at your door any time of the day or night, while the two-way talk lets you communicate with your visitors, even if you aren’t currently at home.

Sold by Kohl’s

Women’s Columbia Suttle Mountain Insulated Coat: 39% off

If you want to stay warm this season, this hooded, insulated coat is the way to go. It has a thermal reflective, water-resistant shell, adjustable cuffs and a zippered chest pocket.

Sold by Kohl’s

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: SOLD OUT

Shark’s robot vacuum avoids furniture, walls, ledges and stairs. It can navigate your home, providing an exceptional cleaning with its innovative tri-brush system. For convenience, you can also control this model with your voice or phone.

Sold by Kohl’s

SO Paulina Women’s Faux-Fur Winter Boots: 75% off

With its plush collar and faux fur lining, this cozy boot is as comfortable as it is stylish. It also features a padded footbed, a round toe and rugged traction. The durable materials help ensure these boots will last beyond the season.

Sold by Kohl’s

Other top deals still worth shopping on Kohl’s

This knife block has a built-in sharpener so every time you insert or remove a blade, it gets sharper. It is still on sale for 57% off.

The Ninja Foodi is a highly versatile countertop cooking appliance that is available at 40% off.

You can stay warm the entire winter season with this heated plush sherpa blanket. It is currently available for 66% off.

At 58% off, you can get this Samsonite Hardside Luggage, so you’ll be ready to go wherever you want to travel.

These classic Gloria Vanderbilt Women’s Jeans are on sale for 68% off.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Longwear Foundation and other deals still worth shopping on Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Longwear Foundation: $23 off

The secret ingredients in this longwear formula are grape seed oil and sodium hyaluronate. It is a cruelty-free, liquid foundation that gives you medium-to-full coverage while hydrating your skin.

Sold by Sephora

Sephora Collection Clean Foundation Brush: 50% off

The Sephora Collection foundation brush lets you apply light, buildable coverage. It has a circular head with soft-yet-dense vegan bristles. It is suitable for liquid and cream formulas

Sold by Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Sculpting Wax: ADD TO WISHLIST

Eyebrows can be troublesome. Those short hairs can lean in every direction, giving you an unkempt look. This styling wax tames those unruly hairs with extreme hold, giving you a secret paraben-free weapon to look your best.

Sold by Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick: 31% off

This richly pigmented lipstick coats your lips in a single stroke with a lightweight matte color. It has a creamy, hydrating formula that keeps your lips nourished and looking strikingly chic.

Sold by Sephora

T3 Afar Lightweight Travel-Size Hair Dryer: 25% off

The T3 hair dryer uses ion-rich air to dry your hair quickly and gently. It is suitable for any type of hair, whether it is fine and straight or thick and coily. The compact design makes it ideal for travel.

Sold by Sephora

Other top deals still worth shopping on Sephora

This ultra-soft lip balm provides a sheer wash of nourishing color. It is still on sale for $5 off.

This Glisten and Glow highlighting skin illuminator gives you that dewy look without the shine. You can still get it for 50% off.

Cuisinart Air Fryer and other deals still worth shopping on Wayfair

Cuisinart Air Fryer: 30% off

This eight-function air fryer can bake, broil, warm, toast, air fry and more. It has a 3-pound capacity and can heat up to 450 degrees. The intuitive controls make it easy to operate while the nonstick interior makes it easy to clean.

Sold by Wayfair

Andover Mills Artificial Christmas Tree: 56% off

The Andover Mills artificial fir tree is 7.5 feet tall and has a footed base for stability. The slender design means it can fit nearly anywhere in your home. If one of the lights on this tree goes out, there’s no need to worry because the rest will remain lit.

Sold by Wayfair

Henckels 16-Piece Knife Block Set: 68% off

This impressive knife block comes with a bread knife, a chef’s knife, a paring knife, a carving knife, scissors, steak knives and more. The blades feature a durable full tang construction and are dishwasher safe.

Sold by Wayfair

Margaritaville Frozen Drink Maker: 30% off

This appliance can make a 36-ounce pitcher of margarita or another frozen drink in one step. The 400 watts of power can easily shave and blend to give you the perfect consistency for your party drinks.

Sold by Wayfair

Kohler Toilet Seat Bidet: 55% off

The Kohler bidet is a luxury model that gives you everything you want. It offers adjustable water temperature, adjustable water pressure, warm air drying, an LED light, odor control and more.

Sold by Wayfair

Other top deals still worth shopping on Wayfair

It is important to have all the tools you need for cooking. This nonstick cookware set is on sale for 64% off.

This stylish black metal bed is a great buy at 57% off.

If you want convenience in the kitchen, this 8-quart Ninja 9-in-1 pressure cooker/air fryer delivers. It is on sale for 21% off.

KitchenAid makes more than quality mixers. This semiautomatic espresso machine is a great value at 27% off.

