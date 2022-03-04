Which Fjallraven backpack is best?

Fjallraven is a Swedish company founded in 1960 and based on the remote eastern coast of the Gulf of Bothnia. Being so close to nature, it is deeply invested in environmental matters and produces hardwearing outdoor gear using recycled and sustainable materials. The name Fjällräven means Arctic Fox in Swedish, and you can see its distinctive fox logo on all their backpacks. These are available in various designs and in multiple colors and sizes for multiple uses, such as the Fjallraven Abisko Friluft 45, which is ideal for hiking.

What to know before you buy a Fjallraven backpack

Backpack volume

The Fjallraven range has daypacks with capacities as small as 15 liters to hiking backpacks as large as 100 liters in volume. This is one of the fundamental considerations when purchasing a backpack, as it must serve you in multiple endeavors with different requirements. It is surprising how much you can fit into your backpack, especially with packing cubes to maximize space. Generally speaking, the less you have to carry, the better.

Options and applications

Where and how you will use your backpack also deserves consideration. While a Fjallraven daypack is perfect for commuting and short trips, it will not offer enough volume or support for longer durations and arduous treks. Fjallraven trekking and hunting backpacks have lightweight aluminum or wooden frames designed to alleviate strain, while their mountaineering backpacks are highly adjustable and ergonomically optimized for vertical pursuits.

The Kanken range

If you are buying a backpack for a minor or for work or college, consider the Kanken range. First introduced in 1978 as part of a campaign to alleviate strain on schoolchildrens’ backs, this fun and practical line has maintained its popularity with both kids and adults alike. The backpacks are available in many materials, sizes and colors to suit most tastes and are renowned for their durability.

What to look for in a quality Fjallraven backpack

Materials

As a company, Fjallraven’s principles center around nature and its conservation, which is reflected in its manufacturing methods and materials used. Wool, cotton and down are sourced locally from sustainable resources, while synthetic materials are used responsibly and often developed in-house. Ultimately, the goal is to produce the highest quality and most durable products while making the smallest impact on the environment.

Features

Fjallraven is an innovative brand, and practicality is paramount to all of its products. The outer shells of their backpacks use waterproof fabric, and rain covers are included when they are not. Many larger models have zippered bases or fronts for easier access, and some hunting models even have gun holders and bird nets for carrying the game.

Adjustability

Fjallraven’s backpacks are highly adjustable and designed with versatility in mind, with features like detachable hip straps on certain models and hunting backpacks with pliant shoulder straps for easier gun handling. The carrying systems include adjustable back lengths to suit all torsos, and you can expand some models with optional extra side pockets.

How much you can expect to spend on a Fjallraven backpack

The basic Kanken range of backpacks starts at around $85 for their Kanken Mini and up to $120 for larger models. Trekking and mountaineering backpacks cost $150-$300.

Fjallraven backpack FAQ

Will a backpack’s colors run?

A. Fjallraven recommends that you gently soak your backpack in lukewarm water before use to ensure the colors don’t bleed when first used. This is especially important if you plan on wearing light-colored clothing.

Are Fjallraven backpacks easy to clean?

A. You must not machine wash your Fjallraven backpack, as this will affect its waterproof properties. Instead, simply handwash it in warm water and only use a soft brush if necessary.

What’s the best Fjallraven backpack to buy?

Top Fjallraven backpack

Fjallraven Abisko Friluft 45

What you need to know: The Abisko Friluft is large enough to accommodate a lot of gear on a long trek without feeling oversized and unwieldy.

What you’ll love: This backpack is loaded with features including a well-ventilated back panel, ergonomic straps and pouches on the waistband to keep your essentials close at hand. It has zippered access to its entire front, making access easy for packing and retrieving the contents.

What you should consider: Its shell is not waterproof, although it comes with a rain cover to protect against showers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Fjallraven backpack for the money

Fjallraven Raven 20

What you need to know: The Raven is a practical model designed for busy commuters and day-tripping hikers.

What you’ll love: While compact, it boasts four outer pockets and two large internal compartments. There are also four internal pockets, including a felt-lined laptop sleeve, to keep your device secure and scratch-free.

What you should consider: It may be a squeeze to fit many laptops with 15-inch screens or larger into its dedicated pocket.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fjallraven Kaipak 38

What you need to know: This backpack is ideal for those who like to travel light on treks, as it is compact and easy to maneuver.

What you’ll love: The Kaipack is top-loading and features two side pockets and a large pocket on its front. The compression straps on its sides ensure its contents fit snugly and minimize bulk. There is a rain cover for heavy weather and ice ax straps for use in colder climes.

What you should consider: It is rather long in the back, with limited adjustability in its shoulder straps, possibly making it uncomfortable for those with shorter statures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

