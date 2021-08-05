Home Diagnostics

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Japan 2020
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
CVS stops offering Johnson & Johnson shots at its pharmacies
Raleigh police announce 5th, 6th arrests in Juneteenth shooting that injured EMS worker
Video
Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple confirmed a criminal complaint was filed against Cuomo
Video
Sheriff: Aide who accused Cuomo files criminal complaint
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
Rise in coronavirus cases leads to postponement of Michael Bublé’s Raleigh concert
Video
Top Stories
‘I’m fighting for every breath’: Hospitalized Tennessee man urges others to get COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Top Stories
‘You feel completely helpless’: Virginia twins battling COVID-19, both on ventilators
Video
At a glance: Which central NC school districts require masks?
CNN fires 3 employees for coming to work unvaccinated
With mandate expected, Fort Bragg estimates up to 80% of soldiers have been vaccinated against COVID-19
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Latest NOAA outlook continues to forecast above-average hurricane season
Video
Top Stories
Tornado warning expires for Cumberland County; severe thunderstorm watch canceled
Video
Severe weather causes flooding, outages in North Carolina, parts of Hampton Roads
Gallery
Split weekend: wet Saturday, dry Sunday
Video
Heat advisory issued for central NC ahead of brutal temps on Friday
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Raleigh police announce 5th, 6th arrests in Juneteenth shooting that injured EMS worker
Video
Top Stories
Amazon offering $10 for your palm scan
Video
Top Stories
NC’s attorney general sues Durham gas station for price gouging during May’s gas shortage
Video
VIDEO: Suspect intentionally sets car on fire at Fayetteville home, sheriff says
Video
CBS 17 Job Alert – Local communities holding job fairs
Video
Rise in coronavirus cases leads to postponement of Michael Bublé’s Raleigh concert
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
Top Stories
Americans go for gold in basketball, volleyball, water polo
Top Stories
Home, speed, home: Newgarden set to tame Nashville streets
Forbes: NFL average team value soars to nearly $3.5 billion
Italy again! Jacobs backs up 100-meter shock with relay gold
Springsteen, US team qualify for equestrian jumping final
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Home Diagnostics
Best smart thermometer
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Fuquay-Varina couple charged in connection with child sex assaults, authorities say
Video
NC’s attorney general sues Durham gas station for price gouging during May’s gas shortage
Video
VIDEO: Suspect intentionally sets car on fire at Fayetteville home, sheriff says
Video
Fayetteville power company truck slams into church, takes down power lines, police say
Fayetteville police: Driver charged after woman ejected, killed in crash
Video
Officials: Inmate killed in cell by another inmate in Virginia
Rottweilers euthanized after attacking 4 in Raleigh
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories