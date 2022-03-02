Which acupuncture pen for foot pain is best?

Foot pain can range from mild to severe, but regardless of the intensity, the goal is to ease the pain as soon as possible. While treatment is often dependent on the cause of the pain, using an acupuncture pen is one method that can provide a great deal of relief.

To find the right acupuncture pen, always choose one that is portable, simple to operate and offers quick relief like the scree 3-in-1 Electronic Acupuncture Pen.

What to know before you buy an acupuncture pen for foot pain

Types of acupuncture pens

The type of acupuncture pen you choose is usually based on the severity and location of the pain. The acupuncture laser pen is a great choice if you are afraid of needles, as it provides relief by releasing an electric sensation into your body. Another type is the electric acupuncture pen, which features node points that can be used on different parts of the body. Magnetic pens work by creating pulsation in your body tissues to relieve pain and discomfort.

Function

One way to determine the viability of an acupuncture pen for your specific need is to look at the shape of the head. If the pen features a dome head, it’s an ideal choice for your facial massage, while those with a node or spheroid head can be used for focused pain relief on different body parts. Some devices come with all these head types in one package, making them a versatile option.

For more information about acupuncture, check out this Best Reviews Buying Guide for acupressure mats.

Safety

Acupuncture is a type of therapy that involves electrical stimulation into targeted parts of the body. Therefore, caution should be exercised if you have a pacemaker, artificial heart or lungs or other sustaining electronic medical device, since the therapy can interfere with the operation of these devices. If you have any of these and you are considering using an acupuncture pen, it’s best to talk to your doctor before getting started.

What to look for in a quality acupuncture pen for foot pain

Ease of use

Although acupuncture therapy traces back to thousands of years, many still see the process as somewhat complicated and for some, the thought of using a pen isn’t straightforward. Fortunately, there are pens that you can learn to use within a few minutes, thanks to their simple operation and easy-to-follow instruction manual. On the flip side, there are also pens without sufficient explanation on how to use them and could be very frustrating.

Portability

Portability is a key consideration when buying an acupuncture pen, since you may have to use your pen frequently for some time to experience considerable pain relief and relaxation. If you are looking for a handy pen, there are acupuncture pens that are made with lightweight material and could fit easily into your pocket, bag or pouch. Even if your pain comes up while you are away from home, you can simply reach for your device and get the help you need.

Extra features

There are acupuncture pens that come with additional features, such as red light therapy, auto turn-off option and self-activating crystals. With the red light therapy, the acupuncture pen can also be used to reduce the swelling and inflammation around the pain area. Some pens also include an auto turn-off feature to ensure the device automatically goes off if it hasn’t been in use for some time. Acupuncture pens with self-activating crystals can be very beneficial if you’re having uncontrollable pain, since you can simply place the pen on the area of discomfort to massage it and ease the pain.

How much you can expect to spend on an acupuncture pen for foot pain

The price of acupuncture pens are $13-$50. For the more expensive options, you will find multiple massage heads and a wide range of intensity levels.

Acupuncture pen for foot pain FAQ

Do acupuncture pens work?

A. Over the years, acupuncture has been recognized as an effective treatment for pain and acupuncture pen work similarly to acupuncture needles. They stimulate the acupuncture pressure points by transmitting electrical pulses without piercing this skin like the needles.

How often do you use the acupuncture pen?

A. If you are managing a mild pain, you may have to use the pain three or four times in a day while for some other conditions, it can be used up to 10 or 12 times. Make sure to read the instruction manual before use.

What’s the best acupuncture pen for foot pain to buy?

Top acupuncture pen for foot pain

Scree 3-in-1 Electronic Acupuncture Pen

What you need to know: This acupuncture pen is designed to give complete massage therapy.

What you’ll love: This device has three replaceable massage heads designed to work on any part of the body. It features nine modes of energy intensity, allowing you to customize the therapy based on your level of pain, and a portable handheld device that you can carry anywhere with you.

What you should consider: Some users mention feeling the shock during the first time but this gets tolerable with time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top acupuncture pen for foot pain for the money

DANGSHAN 5 in 1 Acupuncture Pen

What you need to know: This is a great option for personalized treatment of pain.

What you’ll love: With five massage head options, this acupuncture can be used to relieve pain on any part of the foot or the body. It features an adjustable intensity option, which allows you to use the device to relax the muscles or loosen frozen muscles.

What you should consider: It should be used while wearing rubber gloves because of the shocking effect of the handle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEAWELL 2-in-1 Acupuncture Pen

What you need to know: This is a portable, rechargeable pen you can carry along with you.

What you’ll love: This device is very easy to use, thanks to the auto-detection feature that detects pressure points. There is also an acupressure-point guidance map that can help you find these pressure points easily. The pen includes three modes and nine intensity options, allowing you to adjust it to suit your level of therapy and comfort.

What you should consider: It doesn’t include an easy-to-understand manual.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ayotola Ogunsipe writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.