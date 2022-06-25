Which massage pillows are best?

A soothing and relaxing massage is always great for relieving back pain and muscle aches, but you can’t always go see a massage therapist or spa at any time of day. When you have a massage pillow, you can get the effects of a massage in the comfort of your office, home or car without seeing a massage therapist in person. It’s important to know what to look for in a massage pillow, as well as the best massage pillows on the market.

What to know before you buy a massage pillow

Choose the right size for you

Size is a crucial factor to consider when choosing a massage pillow. You need to select a massage pillow that’s big enough to target your area of concern, including the lower back, the shoulders or the neck.

Select the correct type of pillow for your needs

There are multiple kinds of massage pillows out there for a variety of different needs including massage pillows with nodes, pillows with airbags, pillows that provide a percussion-style massage, pillows that offer a kneading style massage, shiatsu style massage pillows and vibration pillows.

Find a massage pillow with a memory or recall feature

It’s important to find a massage pillow with recall or memory feature, especially if you want to treat a chronic condition or pain. This memory feature stores the type of massage you prefer, as well as the speed and the intensity, so that you can quickly and easily turn the massage pillow on and treat the problem without having to choose all of your settings.

What to look for in a quality massage pillow

Straps

It can be helpful to choose a massage pillow with straps to hold the pillow in place on a chair if you don’t want the pillow to slide around. These straps are usually composed of a stretchable material, so they can fit around almost any kind of chair back.

Power

Some massage pillows need to be plugged into a wall outlet, which can limit where you are able to use the massage pillow. But many massage pillows use rechargeable batteries, which enable you to use the pillow almost anywhere you want.

Intensity, speed and heat

You should seek out massage pillows that have multiple options when it comes to the intensity, speed and heat. Multiple intensity levels enable you to select how deeply you want the pillow to knead your muscles, depending on the amount of pain you’re experiencing or how tight your muscles are.

Different speed levels allow you to choose if you want a vigorous and intense massage or a gentle massage. And the heat settings can be helpful, especially if you suffer from back, shoulder or neck pain.

How much you can expect to spend on a massage pillow

Most massage pillows range in price from $20-130, based on the features. Basic massage pillows with a single massage style, speed option and intensity level cost $20-40, while mid-range massage pillows with a couple of options vary in price from $40-90 and high-end massage pillows with a diverse range of different features go for $90-130.

Massage pillow FAQ

Do massage pillows come with any warranty protection?

A. Most massage pillows come with some kind of warranty protection. Basic, affordable massage pillows might only provide six months to a year of warranty coverage, while high-end massage pillows usually offer up to two years of warranty protection.

Can you use a massage pillow on your lower body?

A. Most massage pillows can be used to treat and relieve muscle pain in your feet, calves and thighs, but you should check the manufacturer’s instructions for recommended use. Unless you are using the pillow in a recliner, you should lie down on a couch or bed to keep the massage pillow pressed against the correct part of your leg.

Is it safe to use a massage pillow?

A. Massage pillows are safe to use in most cases to loosen up your muscles or to treat minor pain or aches. That being said, you should speak to a doctor before using the pillow if you have recently suffered a serious injury. People who are pregnant or have serious illnesses or cardiac problems should also seek advice from a doctor before using a massage pillow.

What are the best massage pillows to buy?

Top massage pillow

Zyllion Shiatsu Pillow Massager with Heat

What you need to know: This versatile massage pillow is a customer favorite that mixes heat and firm pressure for an incredibly relaxing experience.

What you’ll love: This amazing massage pillow features a car adapter and built-in overheat protection. The compact pillow massages deep into your neck and other difficult-to-reach places.

What you should consider: The pressure of this massage pillow might be too intense for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top massage pillow for the money

HoMedics Shiatsu and Vibration Massage Pillow with Heat

What you need to know: This affordable yet powerful massage pillow adds vibration and heat to loosen any tight muscles.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly, portable and small massage pillow features a user manual, a 6-inch cord, a two-year warranty and vibration and heat settings to help relax your muscles.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that this pillow is fairly loud and the massage might be too intense for some customers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Papillon Back Massager with Heat

What you need to know: This Papillon massage pillow is simple to use and uses heat and a shiatsu-style massage to help relieve muscle tension and pain.

What you’ll love: This massage pillow features three adjustable speeds, a three-year warranty, auto shutoff after 15 minutes and four three-dimensional massage modules that switch directions every minute. The pillow also uses infrared heat to relieve pain and loosen muscles.

What you should consider: This massage pillow needs to be plugged into an outlet to operate it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.