$50,000 reward offered after NC Duke Energy employee shot in the face, robbed
AP EXPLAINS: Why has Spain pardoned 9 Catalan separatists?
Autopsy: Grandmother of NC man charged with killing 2, shooting at cops was stabbed to death
CDC: Young adults least likely to be vaccinated, losing interest in shots
Amid pandemic, nursing home deaths jumped 32% in 2020
COVID-19 treatment in pill form tested in Triangle could shorten infection time
4,000+ have applied for Wake County’s rental assistance program; leaders agree to add more funds
Kids’ birthday parties may have contributed to COVID-19 spread
NC $1 million vaccination lottery has much better odds than most drawings
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths
Tropical Depression Claudette claims 12 lives in Alabama
Life-threatening flash flooding rises in Claudette’s path
Tropical Storm Claudette forms along Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rain and floods
System in Gulf may not strengthen to named storm but will still bring NC rain
$50,000 reward offered after NC Duke Energy employee shot in the face, robbed
Autopsy: Grandmother of NC man charged with killing 2, shooting at cops was stabbed to death
CDC: Young adults least likely to be vaccinated, losing interest in shots
Raiders lineman Carl Nassib comes out as first gay active NFL player
Job fair planned to fill 100+ openings at Durham luxury hotels
‘Strawberry Moon’: How to watch the last supermoon of 2021
Raiders lineman Carl Nassib comes out as first gay active NFL player
England players Mount and Chilwell to isolate at Euro 2020
‘Euphoria’ for Denmark after difficult start at Euro 2020
LEADING OFF: Franco debut, Kershaw vs Snell, Hendricks hot
Darvish fans 11, Padres get 2 big homers to beat Dodgers 6-2
Trending Stories
Woman stabbed, police manhunt underway in Wake Forest for man armed with knife
Survivor of Rockingham County tubing accident recalls struggle to survive; pregnant woman still missing
Ready for NC’s $1 million vaccine lottery? Here’s exactly how the drawing will take place
Raleigh police seek to ID people linked to EMS worker’s shooting at Juneteenth event
Amid $2 billion surplus, NC Senate budget plan calls for big tax cuts, modest state worker raises
WHOA!: U.S. Navy releases footage of 40,000-pound bomb explosion off east coast
COVID-19 treatment in pill form tested in Triangle could shorten infection time
