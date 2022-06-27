Which beige throw pillow is best?

Throw pillows add a decorative accent to elevate any couch, bed or chair and are an inexpensive way to refresh a room. Throw pillows also help add coziness and comfort, making furniture appear less bare. While beige has had a bad rap in the past for being too boring, neutral tones are back in style.

Beige throw pillows come in a variety of textures. For a quilted one, the Madison Park Quebec 20-by-20-Inch Quilted Decorative Pillow adds a touch of elegance to any space.

What to know before you buy a beige throw pillow

Cover material

Throw pillows come in a range of materials. You can find covers made from cotton, polyester, wool, linen, velvet, chenille, faux fur and leather. Some users prefer plush materials that feel soft and cozy, like velvet or fur. Others might prioritize materials that are easy to clean, like polyester or cotton, especially in households with pets or kids.

Size and shape

Throw pillows are typically smaller and fuller than standard pillows. Most are square with dimensions of 18 inches by 18 inches or 20 inches by 20 inches. Square pillows also come in smaller or larger sizes. Lumbar pillows are rectangular and typically measure around 12 inches by 20 inches. This shape and size are ideal for neck and spine support. You can also find round throw pillows.

Filling

Most throw pillows have a polyester filling, which is durable, hypoallergenic and affordable. Down is made of feathers, which offer a fluffy feel. However, this filling material isn’t vegan- or allergy-friendly. Down alternatives are a more expensive polyester fill that offer the plush feel of down. Lastly, a memory foam pillow contains a foam insert that is adjustable for a firmer or softer feel.

Texture

A throw pillow can offer a subtle accent to furniture, especially those with textures (as opposed to a smooth cover). For instance, a faux fur pillow offers a shaggy and plush texture. A waffle cotton cover offers a subtle geometric pattern. And a burlap or woven linen pillow offers rustic charm.

What to look for in a quality beige throw pillow

Removable cover

Many throw pillows aren’t machine washable, especially if they feature covers that are sewn shut. These should only be cleaned by hand. Some have removable covers that are machine washable. A removable cover will extend the life of your pillow and allow you to change out the covers, which some users like to do for each season.

Closure

Removable covers feature a closure to keep the case on the insert.

Zipper closures completely close the case. The zipper is often hidden, so it won’t dig into your skin as you lounge.

completely close the case. The zipper is often hidden, so it won’t dig into your skin as you lounge. Envelope closures feature an extra flap of material on the back of the pillow. You can simply tuck the insert into the cover.

feature an extra flap of material on the back of the pillow. You can simply tuck the insert into the cover. Button closures are a slight variation on the envelope closure. Buttons are added onto the flap to secure it shut. You may also see ties used instead of buttons.

Embellishments

The texture of a throw pillow is often enough to add a decorative element to a room, but some go a step further and add ornamental embellishments to the cover. These include tufts, buttons, ruffles, pom-poms, embroidery and jacquard. These elements are also beige but sometimes come in another color.

Trim

You can opt for a more subtle embellishment on the trim of special throw pillows. A piped edge adds definition, and piping can come in beige or another color. Pillows trimmed with pom-poms, fringe or tassels offer a bohemian look and typically come in the same color as the pillow.

How much you can expect to spend on a beige throw pillow

Beige throw pillows cost between $11-$60, depending on the brand, size, material and quantity. Buying a set of two is often more economical, and pairs start at $10.

Beige throw pillow FAQ

How do I keep a throw pillow fluffy?

A. You can hand-fluff your pillow by pressing and releasing it or by shaking it. Some are safe to put in the dryer with a dryer ball to air dry or in a no-heat setting. Also, consider buying an insert that’s 2 inches larger than your case for a fluffier pillow.

Should I sleep on a throw pillow?

A. If you’re decorating your bed with cozy throw pillows, it can be tempting to sleep on them. However, you should try to avoid this since throw pillows aren’t as easy to clean as regular pillowcases, and decorative elements can get damaged.

What’s the best beige throw pillow to buy?

Top beige throw pillow

Madison Park Quebec 20-by-20-Inch Quilted Decorative Pillow, 2-Pack

What you need to know: This beautiful pair of pillows stay comfortable without losing their shape.

What you’ll love: The quilted stitching is subtle and elegant. The design and quality of the fabric are top-notch. They’re perfect for either the bed or the sofa and have an overstuffed feel.

What you should consider: Some felt these were too firm, but the pillows do soften up over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top beige throw pillow for the money

Harper Lane Geo Decorative Throw Pillow

What you need to know: This low-cost pillow features geometric embroidery and is nice and plump.

What you’ll love: Although care instructions say only to spot-clean, some users had luck putting this pillow in the washer and dryer. One side has texture and a pattern, and the other side is solid beige, so you can reverse the pillow to change the look.

What you should consider: You can’t remove the cover, and the geometric pattern may be hard to match with some decor.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Saro Lifestyle Mongolian Faux Fur Decorative Pillow

What you need to know: For a fun texture, this faux fur pillow adds an immediate upgrade to your space.

What you’ll love: This accent piece is trendy, incredibly soft and sleek. The cover holds its shape over time, and the color doesn’t fade, even after repeated washing.

What you should consider: The cover isn’t removable and is spot-clean only, although many reviewers had luck machine washing the pillow.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

