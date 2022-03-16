Which glass wall art is best?

The popularity of glass wall art has endured for years since many of these pieces have a light, airy aesthetic that elevates the style of your home. You shouldn’t be put off by the fragility of glass. Some pieces are composed of heavy-duty glass that’s much sturdier than you might assume.

Take the Latitude Run Glass Plate Wall Decor. Bold splashes of color give this piece a lively look that’ll brighten up any space. The plate is handmade to ensure its quality, and you can hang it on the wall or display it on a tabletop or desk.

What to know before you buy glass wall art

Type of piece

Glass wall art isn’t limited to one type. Since glass is an eternally popular material for works of art, you can find it in a variety of categories that include glass-enclosed paintings, sculptures made of glass and glass vases.

The most important consideration for these pieces is a sturdy way to hang them on the wall. Make sure the fixture or mode of suspension is strong enough to keep the piece secure. This is especially important given the fragile nature of glass.

Literal vs. abstract

People’s tastes in art tend to fall into one of two broad categories: literal or abstract. Literal artwork is an exact rendering of its subject. For example, a literal piece that depicts birds will be painted or molded in their likeness.

An abstract piece, on the other hand, takes a more vague approach, hinting at birds through lines and shapes without being overt in the representation. Abstract art is more subjective, while literal art is more objective.

Regardless of whether you prefer literal or abstract art, you can find glass wall art that suits your fancy.

Your decor style

Glass wall art might not be the largest piece of decor in your home, but it still affects the look of your overall decor scheme. For this reason, you should always consider the other decorations in the room where you intend to hang artwork, including floor vases, figurines, wreaths, table runners, table lamps and throw pillows.

What to look for in quality glass wall art

Color scheme

In addition to the colors used in glass wall art, decide if you prefer solids or patterns, and if it’s the latter, what kind of patterns you like. From there, it’s important to ensure the color scheme coordinates with your other decorations.

Size

Unless you enjoy glass wall art that acts as a statement piece, you should avoid displaying a large piece on a wall with little space. Regardless of the square footage available, don’t hang too many pieces on a single wall, as doing so can create a cluttered effect.

Design details

It’s the design details of glass wall art that separate one piece from another. For example, if you have two decorations with a blue color scheme, one might have embellishments, while the other might be lightly textured.

How much you can expect to spend on glass wall art

Glass wall art isn’t cheap. Most pieces start around $80 and the price goes up from there. That said, you can occasionally find well-made pieces in the $25-$79 price range.

Glass wall art FAQ

How do you protect glass wall art from breaking?

A. Glass is one of the more fragile materials used in wall art, but that doesn’t mean it’s off-limits in your home, even if you have active kids or rowdy pets. You can take certain measures to protect the piece, including hanging it high on the wall, cleaning it carefully and placing it in protective padding if you store it.

What design styles does glass wall art complement?

A. The answer to this question depends on the design details used in the piece — there’s artwork that complements virtually any design style. Abstract designs are better for modern and industrial design styles, while wall art with soft, rounded edges and light hues tend to suit traditional design styles.

What is the best glass wall art to buy?

Top glass wall art

Latitude Run Glass Plate Wall Decor

What you need to know: The attention to detail used in the creation of this multicolored handmade glass plate is evident.

What you’ll love: Meticulously crafted by hand, this glass plate features a kaleidoscope of vivid colors. Blue and yellow serve as the background, with splashes of green, red and black accenting it. An ideal piece for fans of abstract art, this versatile piece can be hung on the wall or displayed on a tabletop.

What you should consider: The bright color scheme might not appeal to people who prefer a subtle design.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top glass wall art for the money

John’s Studio Metal and Glass Hummingbird Wall Decor

What you need to know: Whether you love hummingbirds in particular or just enjoy wildlife, this sculptural decoration will add a touch of whimsy to your home.

What you’ll love: Constructed of metal and glass, this nature-centric piece is hand-painted in gradient shades of green. The hummingbird is depicted in flight, with a three-dimensional body and wings. A substantial size for the price, this decoration makes an excellent statement piece in your living space or dining room.

What you should consider: This piece has a literal design, which people who favor abstract art probably won’t like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gracie Oaks Hanging Decorative Glass Wall Decor, Set of Two

What you need to know: A great match for traditional and rustic design styles, this decor features two glass jars suspended from the side of a metal sheet.

What you’ll love: The unique design of this piece makes it a great conversation starter for your home. A metal sheet with a marbled design hangs from a gently frayed rope. It provides the foundation for two glass jars, with necks wrapped in rope and accessorized by heart-shaped charms.

What you should consider: The rustic look of this piece isn’t a good complement to modern decor schemes.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

