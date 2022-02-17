Which Olivia Rodrigo decor is best?

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing in the new age of pop music. Her style mixes elements of singer-songwriter melodies with rock and roll, alongside themes of love in her lyrics. Her fandom has grown since she first released the “Driver’s License” single in 2021. Soon after, she released “Good 4 U” which went viral on the social media app TikTok. Along with her albums, there is apparel showcasing her songs and albums, along with room decor like posters, canvas prints and stickers.

The best Olivia Rodrigo decor is the “Sour” Album Poster Set which shows four canvas prints, each with a different image from her debut album. These posters can be paired with a frame to make them look better hanging on a wall.

What to know before you buy Olivia Rodrigo decor

Musical style

Olivia Rodrigo is more than just a pop music artist. Her ability to sing and craft her own lyrics is somewhat unique in the pop music world. This makes her songs sound more personal and intimate. Many of her lyrics are about break-ups, love and her struggles with relationships. She blends elements of punk and 2000s-era emo with bright pop music and serious acoustic ballads. She manages to almost always incorporate alternative rock in her music, making it stand out amongst the crowded pop music scene.

Singles and albums

The first single Rodrigo ever released was titled “Drivers License” in 2021. The song immediately went viral, becoming the most played song in a single week on Spotify. At the end of 2021, the song finished as one of the best-selling tracks all year. Her subsequent singles, “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U” also finished in the top most-purchased songs of the year. “Good 4 U” in particular helped launch her into the mainstream by going viral on TikTok. Given the initial success of her music, she quickly released her first full-length album in May of 2021 titled “Sour.”

Accolades and awards

Olivia Rodrigo has received plenty of acclaim from the music industry insiders and critics. So far she’s won Best New Artist at the American Music Awards, Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the Apple Music Awards. Variety Magazine deemed her Songwriter of the Year for 2021 and Time Magazine put her in its Top 100 Next list. However, the biggest award of them all is yet to be decided. Rodrigo is nominated for seven 2022 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

What to look for in quality Olivia Rodrigo decor

Wide selection of decor

If you’re looking for enough Olivia Rodrigo decor to fill a room, you’re going to need a wide selection of different items. For example, the birthday decor set includes a number of different pieces of decor, including cake toppers and balloons. Each piece has an image or name of the now famous pop star. Another great example of selection is the Olivia Rodrigo sticker set. Here you’ll find 50 completely different stickers, each with a unique image that represents the singer.

Album photos

The best-quality Olivia Rodrigo merchandise will represent her music. This means that it will feature images from her albums, which by far are the most recognizable. The “Sour” album cover shows her standing up, arms crossed with a look that could be described as annoyed. She has her face covered in stickers and her tongue hanging out of her mouth. She even has stickers on her tongue. This picture best represents the theme of the album and will always certainly remind you of her catchiest hit songs.

Stickers

Stickers are one of the best ways you can show your love of Rodrigo. They’re easy to install, they can be put almost anywhere and they’re strong enough to stand the test of time. Stickers are an underrated decoration because they can attach places that standard posters or canvas prints can’t. For example, stickers are great for decorating your laptop or bedroom door. They also look great stuck to a mirror, whether it be in your bathroom or vanity. You can also decorate your vehicle with Olivia Rodrigo stickers. Ultimately, stickers are a high-quality yet inexpensive option.

How much you can expect to spend on Olivia Rodrigo decor

Olivia Rodrigo decor costs $7-$19.

Olivia Rodrigo decor FAQ

Is there an Olivia Rodrigo tapestry?

A. You can find an Olivia Rodrigo tapestry on Amazon. It features a photograph of the singer leaning to one side with her head on her hand. It’s 78-inches by 59-inches and is made with 100% polyester.

Is Olivia Rodrigo making a second album?

A. Olivia Rodrigo has confirmed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that she is working on a second full-length album. A release date, album title or new single hasn’t been announced.

What’s the best Olivia Rodrigo decor to buy?

Top Olivia Rodrigo decor

AudioVisual “Sour” Album Poster Set

What you need to know: This set of canvas album posters come from Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album.

What you’ll love: Each poster features a different photo of the American singer-songwriter. They also have different color backgrounds. The canvas prints are 8-inches by 10-inches, making them the perfect size for a bedroom wall collage. One image is the main photo from her album cover showing Rodrigo sticking her tongue out with stickers on her face.

What you should consider: Only one photo features the actual “Sour” name in it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Olivia Rodrigo decor for the money

Minoly Olivia Rodrigo Sticker Pack

What you need to know: This massive sticker set not only includes several different images of Rodgrigo, but it also comes with themed stickers from her songs.

What you’ll love: There are 50 pieces that come with this huge selection of Olivia Rodrigo stickers. Several stickers feature words and images from the single “Drivers License” including the singer’s fake drivers license. There are also quotes directly from her songs.

What you should consider: Each sticker is fairly small, only about 2 inches wide and 1 inch in height.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ZZS Olivia Rodrigo Birthday Party Decorations

What you need to know: This full birthday party decor set includes everything from balloons to a banner, stickers and cupcake toppers.

What you’ll love: There’s no better way to celebrate a birthday than with your favorite pop singer and this decoration set has it all. You can cover an entire room with this decor. Each piece contains a photo or drawing of Rodrigo, including the balloons, stickers, cupcake toppers and birthday cake topper.

What you should consider: This collection does not come with a balloon inflation tool.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

