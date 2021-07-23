Racing gaming chairs get their names from their designs reflecting the design of a race car driver’s seat.

The best dorm room chairs for your space

A good chair is essential for any dorm room. Whether you are doing your homework at the comfort of your desk or watching your favorite shows and just want a nice place to sit, finding a comfortable and ergonomic chair can make the situation much more enjoyable.

Ergonomic chairs can significantly help reduce chronic back, hip and leg strain associated with being seated for an extended period. Additionally, having a comfortable chair for working can increase productivity while also improving your posture.

Benefits of a comfortable dorm room chair

Added comfort

If you intend to sit for an extended period, having a comfortable chair will be your first goal. If a chair is comfortable, it can help reduce the possibility of injury to both your back and neck, help improve blood circulation to the legs and help alleviate many of the other aches associated with sitting.

Improved productivity

There is nothing worse than sitting for an extended time in an uncomfortable chair. The more of a hassle it is to sit in a chair, the easier it will be to want to get up, stretch or leave the chair entirely. This is especially true when working for several hours at a time. Having a comfy and accommodating chair can reduce the desire to get up give you more time to get more work done.

Improved posture

Chairs come in a wide variety of designs. If you are looking for a good office chair to spice up your dorm room workspace, then looking into chairs designed to be comfortable but help improve your posture will be of the utmost importance. Certain chairs can cause slouching overtime if not intended for work use, resulting in harming your body in the process. You can avoid this tension entirely by finding the right chair.

Best dorm room chairs

Best of the best dorm room chair

SIHOO Office Chair Ergonomic Office Chair

Our take: With five ergonomic adjustabilities, the SIHOO office chair is the perfect balance of comfort and functionality, including adjustable back support, adjustable headrest, tilt adjustment and height-adjustable armrests.

What we like: Almost every part of the chair is adjustable, maximizing comfort for any situation, whether that’s doing homework or relaxing and reclining.

What we dislike: Some users have reported discomfort with using the adjustable armrests.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck dorm room chair

Furmax Office Desk Leather Gaming

Our take: This affordable chair is excellent for gaming, relaxing or just doing the work you need to do. Its high back design and leather padding ensure good quality while also looking sleek and stylish.

What we like: Furmax is a professional gaming chair provider and utilizes its optimized racing seat design to create a functional and comfy chair.

What we dislike: Some users have reported fragile upholstery as it can be somewhat easily damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ergonomic Office Chair Big And Tall High Back

Our take: Defy desk’s premium mesh chair is catered for comfort and designed for long days at the desk, whether studying or gaming.

What we like: Its premium construction of premium mesh and form offers sturdy support and is made to last.

What we dislike: The headrest is hard to adjust for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Milliard Cozy Chair/Faux Fur Saucer Chair for Bedroom/X-Large

Our take: Great for reading your favorite book or watching your favorite show, this chair is great for cuddling up and getting extra comfy.

What we like: It’s available in five distinct colors to suit any dorm style and easy to fold and carry, making moving a breeze.

What we dislike: The bottom support material is cloth, which may be uncomfortable for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Homall Recliner Chair Padded Seat PU Leather

Our take: The ultimate home theater recliner, this chair is excellent for anyone looking to lounge for long periods in their dorm room with a snack and their favorite film.

What we like: Built from high-quality PU leather, the chair is comfortable, can recline up to 180 degrees and is easy to clean.

What we dislike: The chair is quite bulky and may be difficult to move.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sofa Sack – Plush, Ultra Soft Bean Bag Chair

Our take: Soft, portable and most importantly fun, bean bag chairs are still among the best options for a truly entertaining college experience.

What we like: Available in over a dozen different styles, making it versatile enough to fit in any dorm room.

What we dislike: If it gets dirty, it can be challenging to wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

HOMHUM Modern Velvet Home Office Computer Desk Task Chair with Wheels

Our take: This elegant desk chair is made from soft velvet fabric and comes in two distinct colors to add a stylish touch to your dorm.

What we like: Extra padding on the seat provides added support and is very easy to assemble.

What we dislike: Though incredibly stylish, this chair is not designed with ergonomics in mind and may be uncomfortable for some after long periods of sitting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

GTRACING Gaming Chair Racing Office Computer Ergonomic Video Game Chair

Our take: Built with efficiency in mind, the GTRACING gaming chair is great for those who want to work as hard as they play. Ergonomic design helps maintain neutral posture, while the well-padded seat and headrest cushion aids in providing maximum comfort.

What we like: The highly durable metal frame and supportive molded foam ensure sitting for long periods is a breeze. There are multiple colors to match any gaming or PC setup.

What we dislike: Some users reported the headrest padding is uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Gaming Chair with Footrest, Ergonomic Office Chair

Our take: This gaming chair is designed with ergonomics in mind, ensuring a stable and comfortable sitting experience.

What we like: Reclines up to 155 degrees and comes with a built-in footrest for relaxing after long days of work.

What we dislike: The chair’s light design may be uncomfortable and for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.