Which Cool Mist humidifier IS best?

If there isn’t enough moisture in the air of your home or office, you could face the consequences of nosebleeds, static shocks and dry skin. They can also be incredibly helpful to alleviate the symptoms of colds and dry sinuses. Thanks to the range of different types and models within those types, it can be very difficult to select the right humidifier for you, but you simply can’t go wrong if you opt for any Cool Mist option.

To cut your looking short, take a look at this top of the line selection: the Crane Cool Mist Humidifier. This humidifier is loaded from the top for easy refills, plus it can diffuse essential oils right in the tank in addition to containing multiple dishwasher-safe pieces and parts for no-fuss cleaning.

What to know before you buy a Cool Mist humidifier

Types of cool mist humidifiers

Cool Mist humidifiers add moisture to the air using either evaporative or ultrasonic technologies.

Evaporative: This system uses an internal fan to blow air across a wick, extending from the tank. The room temperature water evaporates by being forced through an air filter before it is dispersed into the room as mist.

Ultrasonic: This system vibrates water into tiny water droplets thrown into the room by a small fan. It’s quieter than evaporative humidifiers.

Size

There are four main sizes of Cool Mist humidifiers: handheld, tabletop, room and house.

Handheld: Perfect for dry sinuses, as you can direct the mist straight at yourself.

Tabletop: Good for offices and other small spaces, tabletop humidifiers only cover a few feet of range from the device.

Room: Larger units built to populate rooms of various sizes with moisture.

House: Attached to heating or air conditioning systems, making them expensive but good options for very dry climates.

What to look for in a quality Cool Mist humidifier

Components

The main components of your Cool Mist humidifier are the fan, air filter, control valve and water tank, which all work in tandem to perform the humidifiers duties.

Humidity level control

If you want to be able to “set and forget” your humidifier, look for an option with humidity level control and a humidity sensor. With these, you can set your desired range and simply worry about refilling the tank when it’s empty.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cool Mist humidifier

Cool mist humidifiers come in a large range of sizes, which greatly affect the price of a given unit. You can find a little handheld Cool Mist humidifier for as little as $15, while a solid, full room servicing unit might reach up to $100. You can even find Cool Mist humidifiers that are built to serve an entire home, but those mighty machines could cost you as much as $450 or more.

Cool Mist humidifier FAQ

What is the best way for me to clean my Cool Mist humidifier?

A. Manufacturers will always include specific instructions on how to clean their models. This is very important since, essentially, every Cool Mist humidifier is very different from any other given humidifier. General tips include washing the tank with soap and water, letting it dry before putting it back in and wiping down the unit with a damp towel. Then, allow the humidifier to run outside for 1 hour after being filled with 1 cup of vinegar and 1 gallon of water before running again with a full water tank to rinse out the vinegar.

You can also make cleaning easier and less frequently required by changing the filter regularly and only using purified or distilled water.

My ultrasonic humidifier is blowing strange white dust all over my room. What is it and how do I stop it?

A. The strange white dust you’re seeing is actually tiny flakes of minerals that have been separated from the water you filled your tank with. This usually only happens if you use tap water or any other water with a high mineral content to fill your ultrasonic Cool Mist humidifier. The ultrasonic system can separate the minerals from the water before blowing it out along with the water. It’s perfectly harmless though quite annoying to clean; avoid the issue entirely by only using distilled water and frequently cleaning the humidifier and changing the filter.

What ARE the best Cool Mist humidifierS to buy?

Top cool mist humidifier

Crane Cool Mist Humidifier

What you need to know: Top filling for easy maintenance and dishwasher-safe components are highlights of this excellent humidifier selection.

What you’ll love: The color-changing night light and the ability to diffuse essential oils inside the tank round out the available features.

What you should consider: There’s no way to detach the power plug for easy transport or storage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top cool mist humidifier for the money

Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

What you need to know: An excellent option for smaller rooms although it admittedly can’t properly serve rooms any larger than small.

What you’ll love: The nightlight can be switched off, plus it comes bundled with a cleaning brush to assist in reaching those hard to clean areas.

What you should consider: If you have the humidifier in the eyeshot of your bed you might have a little trouble sleeping thanks to the very bright power button.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Honeywell Mistmate Cool Mist Humidifier

What you need to know: Another top-notch choice for humidifying small rooms with an easily hidden and discreet design.

What you’ll love: An automatic shutoff triggers when the device runs empty, and it’s very easy to refill thanks to its wide opening tank.

What you should consider: It really is quite small so the smaller the intended room, the better.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

