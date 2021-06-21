Hidden gems of Prime Day 2021

Since the first Prime Day in 2015, the shopping event has grown to feature more and more products. This year, Amazon is offering over 2 million deals.

Don’t miss out on these Prime Day hidden gems

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, which means you’ll be able to find deep discounts on electronics, appliances and nearly anything else you could imagine. Amazon and the thousands of small businesses that sell on their platform have already kicked off the sales event with some fantastic deals. Right now, you can buy essentials like the Chemical Guys Carwash Kit or Wagg Dry Dog Food for a bargain, and trendy items like the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Espresso Machine are cheaper than ever.

To make your Prime Day simple, we’ve organized the event’s best deals into categories that you can easily navigate to find everything you’re looking for.

Trending

Hypervolt Plus Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

Whether you’re an elite athlete training hard for a competition or you’re a conscientious worker sitting in front of your computer for hours a day, the right massage gun can soothe your aches and pains. Now’s the time to act if you want the best, because the Hypervolt Plus is currently on sale for $319.

Conair INFINITIPRO Hot Air Brush

For most, achieving head-turning hair doesn’t just happen; it takes smoothing, volumizing, drying, straightening and more. With a hot air brush like this one from Conair, you can do all of that with just one versatile tool. And, if you buy it right now, you can get 40% off at checkout.

Fossil Riley Quartz Watch

Nothing catches the eye quite like a shiny new watch, and the trendy Riley Quartz Watch by Fossil is certainly an eye-catcher. This durable watch is water-resistant up to 330 feet and made of sleek stainless steel material. During the Prime Day event, this stylish watch costs only $55 — a savings of $70 compared to the regular price.

Embark Dog DNA Test

Dog owners curious about their dog’s breed or lineage will appreciate this affordable dog DNA test, especially while it’s even more affordable than usual during Prime Day. Cat owners can also learn more about their cat’s breed and health with the discounted Basepaws Cat DNA Kit.

Other top deals in this space

Tech

Amazon eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System

It’s frustrating to have WiFi dead zones in your house. To achieve seamless coverage in even the remote corners of your home, you need a whole-home mesh network. If you’ve been waiting for a good deal, the Amazon eero WiFi 6 Mesh System is currently available at the lower-than-usual price of $181, so now’s the time to buy.

TP-Link AC4000 Tri-Band WiFi Router

Every portable device in your home uses your wireless network. For all of those devices to work at their peak speed, you need a quality wireless router. We always love the TP-Link AC4000, but we currently love it even more than usual because it’s on sale for $119.99 (savings of $70).

Wired Ring Video Doorbell

Want to have a conversation with the delivery person at your front door while you’re on vacation three states away? You can, but only if you have a video doorbell. This handy smart device from Ring is normally $59.99, but today it’s on sale for just $44.99 for Prime members.

Other top deals in this space

Kitchen gadgets

Lodge Wildlife Eight-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

A kitchen isn’t complete without a cast-iron skillet. With proper care, this durable piece of cookware can be passed down for generations. If you’re in the market for high-quality kitchenware, the Lodge Wildlife Eight-Inch Cast Iron Skillet is on sale today for just $14.92.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Basket Air Fryer

Fans of home cooking love multi-purpose Instant Pots for their versatility and ease of use. This 6-in-1 Air Fryer brings the same multi-purpose functionality to the world of healthy, grease-free frying. If you like crisp, crunchy french fries and other fried foods, you’ll love this convenient appliance, especially at the Prime Day price of $64.95.

Moen Arbor One-Handle Pulldown Kitchen Faucet

When it comes to washing dishes, nothing says convenience quite like a pulldown kitchen faucet. This faucet’s sleek, matte-black finish fits well in most kitchens, and the stylish materials are built to last. Users love the convenient added features, such as an automatic shutoff that engages after 2 minutes, just in case you get busy and forget that you have water running. Prime members can get this stylish faucet at an impressive savings of $211.45.

Other top deals in this space

The highly rated SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle is on sale for 38% off for Prime Day.

Coffee-lovers can get the Goodful Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker for only $13.99 on Prime Day.

For the home

KLOUDI Dehumidifier

If you have an allergy-sufferer in your home, the best way to reduce their discomfort is to take control of the environment. Investing in a dehumidifier can reduce allergens such as dust mites, mold and mildew. If you’ve been saving up for the best model, today’s your lucky day: The KLOUDI Dehumidifier is on sale for just $55.99.

Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot

This powerful robotic cleaning device is ideal for both hardwood and carpeted floors. The Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert is smart enough to avoid soft surfaces like carpets and rugs while mopping, and it’s on sale for half off right now, making it the perfect time to buy if you want a clean home without lifting a finger.

Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier

If you feel like the air in your home isn’t as clean as you’d like it to be, the Germ Guardian True HEPA Air Purifier might be exactly what you need. This well-built air purifier removes up to 99.97% of allergens and pollutants from your home’s air. You’ll get 20% off at checkout during Prime Day sales.

Other top deals in this space

The stylish Sauder Beginnings 3-Shelf Bookcase is a can’t-miss hidden gem this Prime Day at 69% off.

The comfortable Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sofa is on sale for 30% off during Prime Day.

Parents

Graco Modes Pramette Stroller

This modern stroller offers the level of safety and security that all parents want. With its impressive features and durable build, the Graco Modes Pramette is a favorite of new parents. On Prime Day, it’s available for $132.99 — a savings of 37%.

Graco Blossom LX 6 in 1 Convertible High Chair

Children grow quickly, so what could be more convenient than a high chair that grows with them? The aptly named Graco Blossom has four different modes for various stages of child development and a small chair for young children. This nifty high chair normally costs $199.99, but Prime members can get it for $139.39 during the sales event.

VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker

This colorful, interactive learning toy has multiple ways for your child to play and even has a detachable faceplate for added versatility. Parents love how easy it is for their children to use this device to stand and how entertaining the toy is for their little ones. You’ll save 36% on this interactive toy if you purchase one during Prime Day.

Other top deals in this space

If your child loves to play pretend, they’ll adore the LeapFrog Scoop and Learn Ice Cream Cart. This fun pretend ice cream cart is only $32.89 for Prime Day.

Your kids are sure to love the Play-Doh Play ‘N Store Kids Play Table, and you’re sure to love its Prime Day price of $27.99.

