Everything you need to prep your home for spring

The long winter is over. Not only does nature come back to life during springtime, your house does too. After enduring the snow, ice and cold temperatures, there are some things you can do to help your home transition to spring.

Preparing your house for spring goes a long way in preventing bigger expenses in the future. It also ensures that you have everything you need for your house’s upkeep through the approaching summer. The following resources may be just what you need to prep your home for spring and also remind you of improvements you hadn’t thought about.

In this article: Orbit Telescoping Gutter Cleaning Wand, Horusdy Adjustable Storage System and eazer Spray Window Squeegee Cleaner Tool.

What to look for on your house’s exterior

Winter can take its toll on the outside of your house. You may want to clean your home’s exterior using a pressure washer to remove mildew and grime. Spring is also a good time to paint your home’s exterior.

Washing your windows will let the spring sunshine find its way inside. And you should check your roof for damaged shingles or leaves, and make sure your gutters are cleaned out with tools designed to remove winter debris and flush your eaves.

What to look for inside your home

Springtime is a great time to replace your furnace filter and update your smoke alarms with new batteries or replacement units.

Cleaning out your dryer vent improves efficiency and safety.

And you may want to inspect your window and door screens to see if there are any needed repairs. There are all-in-one kits that help you easily put new screens in place.

What to look for in your yard

In addition to mulch in your landscaping beds, you may want to invest in a storage shed for your tools and sporting goods. Or you can look for a garden tool organizer that is mounted or placed in your garage or shed to provide more space.

Waterproofing your deck or patio can extend its life, and a new cover for your gas grill will keep it protected from spring and summer rains.

Best resources for preparing your home for spring

Orbit Telescoping Gutter Cleaning Wand

This handy device extends up to 70 inches for reaching gutters in tight spaces. The nozzle has four position heads and rotates 180 degrees for spraying water in any direction. It also has a padded grip for extra comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Horusdy Adjustable Storage System

This affordable high quality storage organizer has everything you need to declutter your garage and have your tools at your fingertips. The system has four 16-inch rails, 20 galvanized steel hooks, 20 ABS plastic pegs and the screws and dowels needed for hanging it.

Sold by Amazon

eazer Spray Window Squeegee Cleaner Tool

This lightweight aluminum window cleaning tool reaches up to 76 inches. The scrubber head extends between 10.5 to 14 inches with machine-washable cleaning cloths that attach. The tool also comes with a bottle and microfiber cleaning cloths in addition to the squeegee blades.

Sold by Amazon

Olympic Wood Protector Stain Plus Sealant

This semi-transparent stain allows for subtle wood grain to show through. It has ultraviolet protection and a flat finish that resists mildew. The water-based formula is easy to clean, it lasts up to three years on patios and five years on fences.

Sold by Home Depot

Zober BBQ Grill Cover

This thick Oxford fabric stands up to harsh weather and protects your outdoor grill from ultraviolet damage. It fits grills up to 58 inches wide. With padded handles and a built-in vent, this grill cover comes in five attractive colors.

Sold by Amazon

Sun Joe Electric Power Washer

This power washer has an 1,800-watt motor that generates a normal PSI of 1,450 up to a maximum of 2,000. It comes with a 20-foot high pressure hose that stores on a built-in reel, and includes a 40-ounce detergent container.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Tooltriz Window Screen and Screen Door Repair Kit

This all-in-one kit has everything you need to fix screens in a matter of minutes. It includes the screen, rolling tool, knife, retainer spline, spline remover hook and a tape measure. The fiberglass screen has a five-year life that works on both window and door screens.

Sold by Amazon

Scotts EarthGro Wood Mulch

With guaranteed yearlong color, this wood mulch holds moisture in and keeps soil temperatures cool. The mulch blocks sunlight which prevents weed growth. It should be layered at 3 inches deep with the top inch raked over every three months.

Sold by Home Depot

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

The cleaner kit can be extended up to 30 feet, helping to reduce dryer fire risk and improve your dryer’s efficiency. It has 22 nylon rods that spin with the power of your drill. The kit includes a vent brush, lint vacuum attachment, lint trap brush and several adapters.

Sold by Amazon

Suncast Large Vertical Storage Shed

This large storage shed is 53 inches wide and 6 feet high. It is perfect for storing tools, sporting goods and outdoor gear. Made with seamless construction, it has adjoining door handles and three sets of notches for installing three shelves that are sold separately.

Sold by Home Depot

WORTH CHECKING OUT

Spring is a great time to replace batteries in your smoke alarms, or even to replace any alarm that is over 10 years old with a First Alert Wireless Interconnected Smoke Alarm.

Regularly replacing your furnace filters like Honeywell’s Pleated Air Filter keeps your unit running efficiently when it is time to turn on your air conditioner with warmer temperatures.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.