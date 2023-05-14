Highly rated and affordably priced cooling sheets

With the closures of Bed Bath & Beyond stores officially beginning, it may get a little harder to find all the home goods you seek. However, if you’re looking for cooling sheets, BestReviews has found a four-piece, queen-size set that has over 180,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The best news? Currently, these high-quality sheets are on sale for just $29.99.

What are cooling bed sheets?

Sleeping with a bed sheet helps people feel secure so they can get a good night’s sleep. However, as temperatures rise, a bed sheet can make the sleeper uncomfortably warm or hot.

A cooling bed sheet is specifically designed to be breathable and wick away sweat so you can stay nestled beneath a layer of cloud-like comfort all night long. This provides the security many sleepers crave so they can get that much-needed rest.

What’s so special about CGK Linens four-piece sheet set?

CGK Linens four-piece sheet set comes with a deep-pocket fitted sheet, a breathable top sheet and two embroidered pillowcases. The fabric is made with double-brushed microfiber yarns that feel softer than Egyptian and organic cotton. The material is shrink-resistant, wrinkle-resistant and available in 45 colors. CGK Linens are lightweight — the entire set is less than 3 pounds — and machine-washable. While the pocket is deep enough to cover a 16-inch-thick mattress, the fitted sheet will remain secure on ones that are as small as 8 inches. The linens are also resistant to pilling, tears and fraying, and most important, they help keep you cool throughout the night.

Best cooling sheets

CGK Linens Four-Piece Sheet Set

This highly rated set of sheets from CGK Linens makes a great gift for yourself or someone else. The fabric is lightweight, breathable and comes in a variety of colors and sizes to fit every need. The brushed microfiber material feels smoother than Egyptian cotton.

Sold by Amazon

Sleep Zone Super-Soft Cooling Queen Bed Sheets

These cooling sheets feature Nanotex technology that protects the fabric against microbes while making it water-resistant and moisture-wicking to provide greater comfort. This sheet set is suitable for mattresses up to 16 inches deep and is available in several appealing solid colors.

Sold by Amazon

Sheex Original Performance Sheet Set

If you have the budget, these luxurious sheets are a decent investment. They’re made with moisture-wicking, breathable material that features thermoregulating quick-drying temperature control for greater comfort throughout the night. The sheets are manufactured to get softer the more you wash them, and they are shrink- and wrinkle-resistant.

Sold by Amazon

Sleep Philosophy Smart Cool Microfiber Four-Piece Cooling Sheet Set

These sheets are made using 80% polyester and 20% Coolmax microfiber to wick away moisture so you can have a more comfortable night’s sleep. The deep pockets accept mattresses up to 16 inches thick, and the set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Sold by Amazon

Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture-Wicking Sheet Set

The proprietary blend of ultra-fine microfiber, along with the Coolmax fabric, pulls the moisture away from your body so it can evaporate and keep you cool. These sheets can be machine-washed on a gentle cycle and tumbled dry on low heat.

Sold by Amazon

