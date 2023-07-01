What you need to solve your fly problem

Pests aren’t bugs that merely annoy you. They are destructive. In the home, pests such as fruit flies may not seem as big of a threat, but they carry bacteria that can make you break out in a rash or get sick. Recently, chemical-free fly traps went viral. Many people are wondering if this is the answer. And if it is, which types are the best to buy?

Why are there flies in my house?

Insects are like every other living thing: they seek an environment with the resources they need to survive. If your home provides these resources, flies will be attracted and take up residence. Following are three things flies find enticing.

Temperature

Unfortunately, many flies prefer to live and breed in the same temperature range that humans prefer. Unless you are comfortable keeping your home below 50 degrees or above 95 degrees, tweaking the temperature won’t have the impact that you desire.

Water

Flies are as dependent on water for survival as humans. They also breed in stagnant water. If there is stagnant water in or around your house, it can attract flies. Be vigilant about eliminating as many of these desirable breeding areas as possible. Check gutters, look for standing water on your property, move bird baths away from your home and inspect for leaks. If it is difficult for flies to find access to water, your home will be less appealing to them.

Food

Food is the element you have the greatest amount of control over. It can also make the biggest impact. Flies are drawn to rotting and high-fructose substances. If you have any fermenting fruits or vegetables on a counter, get rid of them. Don’t just put them in the trash; take the trash outside. Immediately clean up sticky spills and do your best to keep your sink drain as clean as possible. Wipe down countertops and avoid leaving damp items, such as mops, sitting around. If you can eliminate a fly’s food source, it will not want to stick around.

Why it is bad to have flies in the house

Living with flies might not seem to be that big of a deal. Other than being annoying, most don’t attack people the way a wasp might, so it is easy to be complacent about having them in your home. The problem with flies is they spread bacteria. Flies contaminate food and surfaces as they travel from decaying material to other areas of your home. Wherever a fly lands, it can transmit the pathogens that cause such unpleasantries as E. coli and cholera.

Mosquitoes also belong to the order Diptera (true flies). If you have them in your home as well, you are at risk for contracting a wide variety of diseases, such as Zika virus, West Nile virus, dengue fever and more.

How do I get rid of flies in my house?

The best way to get rid of flies in your home is to keep them from coming there in the first place. This involves preventative measures, such as cleaning up spills, regularly wiping down counters, removing garbage from the home daily, cleaning your drains and garbage disposal, washing your produce, only buying what you can eat and repairing screens.

However, even if you do all that, you might occasionally get flies in your home. Once they are inside, fly traps are the best way to diminish the population.

How does a chemical-free fly trap work?

Some flypaper is coated with chemicals that hold the insects that get stuck and then actively kill them. The fragrance that attracts flies to the flypaper can also be mildly disagreeable to humans, and disposing of flypaper can be tough because it sticks to everything, including you.

Luckily, flies aren’t just lured by smells. If you’ve ever had a porch light on at night, you see how well it attracts all manner of flying insects. Since flies see colors with shorter wavelengths better than colors with longer wavelengths, they are more likely to be attracted to blue and ultraviolet light. Chemical-free traps utilize this high-frequency light to lure flies into a trap where they get stuck and eventually expire. This way, there are no toxic chemicals, no odors and no mess.

