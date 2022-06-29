Completed in 1648, the Taj Mahal is made almost entirely out of marble.

Which marble end table is best?

Marble is an attractive natural stone that comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns, from classic black and white to rustic brown and gray. It’s durable with a timeless beauty that makes it a favorite when it comes to decorating.

That said, marble can get expensive. If you want to add a little marble luxury to your home decor without spending a fortune, consider investing in an accent piece, such as a marble end table that uses less marble but can still make an impact.

Start your search with the Picket House Furnishings Caleb Espresso Marble-Top End Table, which gives you real marble and solid construction at a good price.

What to know before you buy a marble end table

Types of marble

Marble mostly comes from Italy, Spain, India and China. Four primary types of marble are used in designing countertops and tables.

Carrara : This is the marble type most commonly recognized by name. It is from Italy and has a white or blue-gray background with fine gray veining.

: This is the marble type most commonly recognized by name. It is from Italy and has a white or blue-gray background with fine gray veining. Statuary : It has a glossy surface and is best recognized for having bold, distinct veining. It is from Italy and usually comes in light gray tones.

: It has a glossy surface and is best recognized for having bold, distinct veining. It is from Italy and usually comes in light gray tones. Calacatta : Similar to Carrara in color, the veining here is darker and thicker. It’s a rare type of Italian marble and therefore more expensive.

: Similar to Carrara in color, the veining here is darker and thicker. It’s a rare type of Italian marble and therefore more expensive. Emperador: This comes in darker, warmer tones with light veining. It comes from Spain and is known for varied shades of brown and gray.

Marble alternatives

Faux marble alternatives are increasingly popular mostly because of how realistic contemporary alternatives look. Faux marble is most frequently made of resin or painted laminate. Resin is scratch-resistant, while laminate is cheaper and lightweight compared to real marble. Other artificial marbles combine natural and human-made materials, such as quartz and cement, adding weight and realism.

Care instructions

Marble is prone to staining and etching, so if something spills, clean it up right away. Don’t use acidic cleaners on a marble or faux marble tabletop — no vinegar, bleach or harsh chemicals. To clean marble, dust lightly with a soft cloth or wipe down with warm water. If you want to use soap, stick with mild dish soap. For faux marble, polish periodically to maintain shine.

What to look for in a quality marble end table

Veining

No two pieces of real marble have the same lines veined throughout. This distinct, intricate veining catches the eye and contrasts well with the stone’s primary tone. If you are looking at faux marble, the veining should still look distinct and natural without feeling repetitive. The lines shouldn’t be too straight or too thick. The more imperfect they are, the more real they look.

Drawers vs. shelves

It’s a major asset when an end table features storage space. Drawers are convenient for smaller items and don’t need to be well-organized, but they are less common. Most end tables are lean and compact, making shelving the preferred storage choice. Shelves offer more space for larger items but are also visible at all times, which means you have to dust and perhaps organize them regularly.

Sturdiness

Marble is a heavy stone, and since most marble end tables feature a sleek wood or metal frame, a sturdy base is important. Whether you’re looking at a four-legged base or a round pedestal base, you want a piece of furniture that balances well and distributes weight evenly. If a table is too top-heavy with a lightweight base, it’s more likely to tip over.

How much you can expect to spend on a marble end table

A single authentic or faux marble table costs $50-$600. A set of two or more authentic or faux marble tables cost $70-$700.

Marble end table FAQ

How tall is an end table?

A. They usually stand about 25-30 inches. It’s the same height as a nightstand but with a narrower frame.

What is tempered glass?

A. Tempered glass is popular in furniture, windows and shower doors. It is chemically treated to be tougher than normal glass. It is strong, and if it does break, it’s made to shatter into small pieces instead of dangerous shards.

What’s the best marble end table to buy?

Top marble end table

Picket House Furnishings Caleb Espresso Marble-Top End Table

What you need to know: It’s made from a square slab of brown-cream marble with four dark brown solid wood legs. It measures 24 by 22 by 24 inches in size.

What you’ll love: It’s well-made, strong and attractive. It features a low wooden shelf for storage. It’s easy to assemble.

What you should consider: The wood is beautiful, but it only comes in espresso brown.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top marble end table for the money

Convenience Concepts SoHo End Table

What you need to know: It’s made from a square piece of faux marble with a tempered glass base. It measures 15.75 by 16.5 by 23.75 inches in size.

What you’ll love: The top comes in white or gray. It features a V-shaped lower shelf in matching faux marble. The glass is sturdy.

What you should consider: The listing says assembly isn’t required, but in actuality, some assembly is required.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Roland Cream Marble Top End Table

What you need to know: It’s made from a round slab of cream-colored marble with a wraparound bronze iron frame. It measures 24 by 24 by 24 inches.

What you’ll love: The iron features a beautiful repeating curvy pattern, and it has four short iron posts for legs. It’s sturdy, well-made and easy to assemble.

What you should consider: Since it’s round and of average height, it ends up being a little wider than comparable end tables.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

