Eufy robot vacuum review

Vacuuming your floors is an essential chore, but many people don’t like spending too much time on it — especially if they have to clean up household messes daily. With the Eufy RoboVac G30, your robotic vacuum does the hard work so you can get on with doing what makes you happy.

The manufacturer claims this vacuum has four times the suction power of the RoboVac 10. It also states the RoboVac G30 has a slim design that slips under furniture easily, cleans quietly and gives you comprehensive app control. We tested the Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 to see if the reality lives up to these claims, as well as whether it’s a solid choice for pet owners. This is what we discovered.

Testing the Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30

At BestReviews, we have a group of testers who try products in their homes over extended periods so we can see how products really perform. For this article, our tester used the RoboVac G30 for two weeks. They were new to using robot vacuums and live with a cat that sheds frequently.

What is the Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30?

The Eufy RoboVac G30 is a reasonably affordable robotic vacuum cleaner made by Anker. It has a smart mapping system to navigate your home to vacuum your floors effectively. The Boost IQ system automatically detects the floor type and adjusts suction power as necessary, providing increased suction power on carpet.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 price and where to buy

The full list price is $379.99, but you can often find it for around $230-$250. It’s available at Amazon.

How to use Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30

This vacuum cleaner is extremely easy to use since you just need to set it up and let it do the hard work for you. It comes almost completely assembled, so all our tester needed to do when it arrived was remove some packaging, slot the brushroll into place and put it on charge. It was partially charged when it arrived, so it only took around 3.5 hours to charge completely and then it was ready to set up.

The RoboVac uses the EufyHome app, which can integrate a range of smart home devices to control them all easily. Setting up the app was easy, with the instructions clearly laid out in the quick start guide. The whole process took under a minute. Once connected, it’s simple to control the vacuum, set up mapping, check the battery life and more, all through the app.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 benefits

Picks up an impressive amount of debris

Overall, we found it performed well at cleaning up dirt, dust, cat litter and short and fine cat hair. The side brushes swept debris that it would otherwise have missed into the cleaning path, which is a welcome touch.

Fits under furniture

Thanks to its slim design, the RoboVac easily navigates under most furniture, so you don’t need to worry about dust bunnies the next time you rearrange your room or pull out your couch.

Runs quietly

We were impressed by how quietly this vacuum runs. It’s definitely quieter than an upright model, just giving off a hum that can blend into the background. It’s quiet enough that we can imagine running it at night.

Home mapping and logical route planning

Rather than simply following a random route like some basic robotic vacuums do, this one has technology that maps your home and generates a logical route for efficient cleaning. Although it was a little slow at mapping the route at times, it wasn’t a major issue.

Alexa-compatible

The RoboVac G30 is Alexa-compatible, so you can control it with an Echo device or something similar.

Easy to set up

It took us just minutes to set up the device and pair it with the app. Once paired, it’s extremely easy and intuitive to control.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 drawbacks

Pet hair tangles around brushroll

Long pet hairs can get tangled around the brushroll, so you need to remove and clean it out somewhat regularly. However, most vacuums share this problem.

No virtual boundaries

If there are parts of your home where you don’t want your vacuum to go, there’s no option to set a virtual boundary; you’ll need to block off the area physically, which can be annoying.

Could be better at picking up long pet hair

We found some long pet hair behind, both on hard floors and carpets, though it picked up most of it.

Should you get the Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30?

If you’re looking for a robot vacuum on a budget, the Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 is a great choice. The suction power is decent and it cleans logically and efficiently using the mapping system. As the manufacturer claimed, the app gives you comprehensive control, and it cleans quietly and easily navigates under furniture.

We couldn’t determine whether or not it has four times the cleaning power of the RoboVac G10, but we found the suction was adequate overall. While it isn’t the very best robot vacuum for pet hair, it does a decent job at picking it up, particularly short hair. So unless you have long-haired pets, you shouldn’t have an issue. All in all, this is a solid product considering its decent price point, but you’ll have to consider what you need from a robot vacuum before you decide if it’s the right choice for you.

