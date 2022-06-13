Is the Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum worth it?

Vacuuming tends to be one of the most frustrating chores on cleaning day, especially if you have a cumbersome model. Using a vacuum that’s too heavy can be difficult to maneuver, and it may leave your arms feeling shaky from all the pushing and pulling. However, in the past few years, stick vacuums have revolutionized this once tedious task.

Shark of SharkNinja Operating created an ultra-lightweight stick vacuum called the Rocket Pet Plus. They claim it’s capable of tackling any mess from floor to ceiling. The corded model converts to a handheld vacuum, and it features a hard floor mode. Plus, it comes with several attachments and a pet tool, making it an ideal vacuum for pet owners.

To see whether the Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum lives up to its claims, we put it to the test. Here’s what we found.

Testing the Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum

To properly evaluate the Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum, we gave it to one of our testers, who owns a dog and used it in their home for several weeks. They use a vacuum on a regular basis in their home and wanted something that could pick up dog hair and reach crevices in their car.

What is the Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum?

The Shark Rocket Pet Plus is a corded stick vacuum with the option to use part of it as a handheld vacuum. Unlike traditional upright vacuum cleaners, stick models are lighter and more portable. As a result, they’re generally better for hard-to-reach places, such as under furniture or in high corners. In addition, the Shark Rocket Pet Plus is specifically designed with pets in mind, and you can use it on carpets or hard floors.

Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum price and where to buy

The Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum costs $199.99 on Amazon.

How to use the Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum

While you’ll need to assemble the Shark Rocket vacuum, it’s only made of three parts and is quite easy to put together. The box lists the assembly instructions and has them in the instruction manual, too. The manual also outlines all of the vacuum’s features. Here are the main features of the Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum.

Modes: It has two modes: one has slightly less suction for hard surfaces, and one has more suction for thicker carpets.

It has two modes: one has slightly less suction for hard surfaces, and one has more suction for thicker carpets. Handheld vacuum: It converts to a handheld vacuum with the touch of a button.

It converts to a handheld vacuum with the touch of a button. Attachments: This stick vacuum includes a Duster Crevice Tool and Pet Multi-tool.

This stick vacuum includes a Duster Crevice Tool and Pet Multi-tool. Dust cup: This stick vacuum has an extra-large dust cup capacity, so you don’t have to empty the canister as often. Also, you can remove the entire dust cup from the unit, making it convenient to empty.

This stick vacuum has an extra-large dust cup capacity, so you don’t have to empty the canister as often. Also, you can remove the entire dust cup from the unit, making it convenient to empty. LED headlights: It has LED lights on the handheld vacuum and stick vacuum.

It has LED lights on the handheld vacuum and stick vacuum. Maneuverability: The Shark Rocket Pet Plus features a low-profile nozzle to easily reach under furniture and advanced swivel steering to maneuver tight spaces.

Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum benefits

Overall, we were impressed with the Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum. The first thing we noticed was the long power cord, capable of cleaning one large room or several small rooms without switching outlets. That said, it’s not as convenient as cordless models. We also feel it’s more powerful than comparable stick vacuums. From our experience, the Shark Rocket was effective in both modes and on all surfaces.

The low-profile nozzle and swivel steering made it convenient to reach under furniture and fit in tight spaces. In addition, we appreciated that this stick vacuum is just as powerful as traditional upright vacuums, but it’s more lightweight and maneuverable. The detachable canister is a great feature that makes emptying debris easy.

The detachable handheld vacuum is a big advantage of this stick vacuum. You can use it to clean the car, suck up cobwebs in high corners and clean pet hair from upholstery. We think these features make the Shark Rocket Pet Plus a great product.

Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum drawbacks

Dog owners want a vacuum that sucks up pet hair from every part of the house. Unfortunately, we found that the rounded edge of the Shark Rocket kept it from picking up dog hair in the corners of baseboards. Also, the vacuum was quite loud — we couldn’t even hear the television playing in the background when the vacuum was on.

The main drawback of the Shark Rocket Pet Plus is that it doesn’t stand on its own. Since the top unit of the vacuum is the heaviest part, you can’t leave it upright when switching the cord from one outlet to the next, and it can tip over if you don’t store it in the provided mount.

Should you get the Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum?

Based on our experience, we feel the Shark Rocket Pet Plus lives up to its expectations and has excellent suction power. Thanks to the convertible hand vacuum, low-profile nozzle and attachment tools, its versatility makes it a solid choice for pet owners. Also, while the cord may hinder some tasks, you’ll never have to worry about the battery dying or recharging the battery.

We recommend the Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum to pet owners or anyone looking for a powerful, lightweight vacuum to clean hard-to-reach places.

