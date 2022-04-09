Which Contigo travel mugs are best?

Contigo is a familiar name in travel mugs and tumblers that has been providing spill-proof mugs to coffee drinkers for years now. Contigo travel mugs are great for people who are on the go. The brand’s name means “with you” in Spanish, and these travel mugs are meant to do just that — accompany you wherever you go.

Their sleek and spill-proof designs are great for commuters who need to get their coffee fix on the road. Our top pick, the Contigo Luxe Autoseal Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug, is a travel mug with a particularly stylish stainless steel design. Thanks to its autoseal technology, you’ll never have to worry about spills.

What to know before you buy a Contigo travel mug

Why do I need a travel mug?

Travel mugs are great for people who have long commutes or like to take their coffee or tea to the office. These mugs are great for the office since they are spill-proof, portable and will keep your coffee hot for hours. Thus, you won’t have to worry about returning to a cold cup of coffee if you get sidetracked at work.

Travel mug vs. thermos vs. tumbler

While all three of these products are designed to take both hot and cold drinks on the go, there are some key differences to consider.

Travel mugs are normally designed with hot drinks in mind, although they can also carry cold drinks. Travel mugs will sometimes come with a handle. These mugs are designed to be drunk out of directly.

Thermoses are meant to carry hot or cold drinks but are not meant to be drunk from directly like a travel mug. A thermos will often be larger than either a travel mug or a tumbler.

Tumblers are plastic cups that normally come with a lid and a plastic straw. These cups can handle both hot and cold liquids, though they are normally used for cold drinks. However, tumblers are not as spill-proof as travel mugs and thermoses.

Contigo spill-proof travel mugs

While most of Contigo’s travel mugs are marketed as spill-proof, they have a few different designs that use different technology to varying degrees of effectiveness. All of Contigo’s travel mugs are somewhat spill-proof, but some are more spill-proof than others.

For example, some of their travel mugs will have Contigo’s auto-seal technology, whereas some will come with Contigo’s snap seal feature. Therefore, consider which type of travel mug you prefer before deciding on which one to go with.

What to look for in a quality Contigo travel mug

A travel mug with a handle

Some Contigo travel mugs, such as the Contigo Randolph, come with a handle for added portability and comfortability. Travel mugs with handles are a staple in offices around the country.

How to clean a travel mug

Travel mugs can be notoriously hard to clean due to all of the different components in the lid. Most Contigo travel mugs are dishwasher-safe, but you may have to pay extra attention to the lid to ensure there isn’t any built-up grime.

Travel mug size

If you will be using your Contigo travel mug in the car, make sure that the travel mug will fit your car’s cup holders for added ease. Even some larger travel mugs are made to fit into cup holders.

If you choose to go with a Contigo autoseal travel mug, you can easily slip the mug into your bag and not worry about spills.

How much you can expect to spend on Contigo travel mugs

Most Contigo travel mugs are around the $10-$15 range, but some of their more deluxe models can reach up to $30.

Contigo travel mug FAQ

What’s the difference between snapseal and autoseal?

A. Contigo’s snapseal travel mugs seal and open using a convenient snap lid. These work by unsnapping one side of the lid, opening the hole on the other side of the lid. Autoseal travel mugs function by pressing a button on the lid while drinking from the cup.

Are Contigo travel mugs BPA-free?

A. All of Contigo’s travel mugs are BPA-free.

What’s the best Contigo travel mug to buy?

Top Contigo travel mug

Contigo Luxe Autoseal Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug

What you need to know: The stainless-steel Contigo Luxe is the perfect travel mug for the office. It can keep hot drinks hot for up to 5 hours and cold drinks cold for up to 12 hours.

What you’ll love: While the design of this mug is lovely, this travel mug’s main feature is its 100 percent spill-proof lid. It even features a lock so that the auto seal button can’t be accidentally pressed.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the stainless-steel lid can get a bit warm when used with hot drinks. However, the main body of the mug will remain cool to the touch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Contigo travel mug for the money

Contigo Couture Snapseal Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug

What you need to know: This fashionable travel mug is great for anyone looking to make a statement.

What you’ll love: This travel mug can fit most standard cup holders and can keep hot drinks hot for up to 6 hours.

What you should consider: This travel mug is not dishwasher-safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug

What you need to know: This travel mug is perhaps the most recognizable Contigo design and is great for getting your coffee from point A to point B, thanks to its autoseal lid.

What you’ll love: This travel mug has many of the same features as our top pick, the Luxe, at a slightly cheaper price point. It comes in many colors.

What you should consider: The lid is top-rack dishwasher safe, but the body will need to be hand-washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

