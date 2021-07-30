The best De’Longhi espresso machine

By warming your espresso cup before brewing you can help improve the overall flavor.

Best De’Longhi espresso machines for great tasting drinks

Whether you prefer a caffeine boost first thing in the morning or as an afternoon pick-me-up, a quality espresso machine is a must-have kitchen essential for all dedicated coffee lovers. While there are several reputable espresso machine brands, De’Longhi has been a respected staple in the coffee industry for years.

No matter your budget, there are De’Longhi espresso machines that will satisfy your needs and specific tastes. De’Longhi offers a wide range of functionality and design, from advanced automatic espresso machines to manual stovetop options. The De’Longhi Dinamica Automatic Coffee & Espresso Machine is a versatile all-in-one espresso machine that can brew your favorite drink in a matter of seconds.

What to know before you buy a De’Longhi espresso machine

Manual espresso machines

A manual espresso machine requires slightly more work than convenient automatic options. You’ll have to measure, grind and tamp the coffee beans, which ultimately gives you more control over the final taste and strength but may initially be challenging for those without prior barista experience.

Manual espresso machines are usually cheaper, however, and offer the most classic style and appearance. Those looking to add to the aesthetics of their kitchen and are willing to put in a little extra work can benefit from manual models.

Automatic espresso machines

With automatic and super-automatic espresso machines, you won’t have to worry about any of the manual steps. These types of machines will usually perform most, if not all, of the espresso-making process at the push of a button. This includes measuring and grinding the beans, heating the water, frothing the milk and even potentially keeping your mug warm.

Automatic espresso machines tend to be more expensive but offer a level of convenience not found in manual models. Although, as far as durability is concerned, automatic espresso machines will often not last as long as manual ones.

Size

Every kitchen is different, making it essential to check the overall size of any prospective espresso machine to ensure it will fit nicely on your countertop. Manual models can sometimes be smaller than automatic machines. If you have specific size restrictions, you can usually find a De’Longhi espresso machine that meets your requirements.

What to look for in a quality De’Longhi espresso machine

Display and settings

Depending on the espresso machine model, you’ll either have a standard dial and manual button controls or a more advanced digital display. Your preferred display style can make an impact on which option you ultimately choose.

There are digital display De’Longhi espresso machines that allow the user to program custom settings. If small but necessary details like water temperature, coarseness of the grounds and milk ratio are essential to you, you may want to opt for a programmable espresso maker.

Water tank size

If your espresso machine is not connected directly to your home’s waterline, the size of the tank will play a vital role. Those planning on making single-shot personal espresso drinks won’t need as large of a tank as those who’ll need to make multiple drinks at a time. You can find De’Longhi espresso machines with water tanks ranging from 30 ounces up to 60 ounces.

Grinder

Seeing as you can purchase a coffee bean grinder separately, having a built-in grinder isn’t necessary, but it makes the process much more convenient. Espresso makers that include a grinder can not only save you space but can save you time in the morning, automatically grinding the precise amount of beans.

Frother

Unless you plan on drinking your espresso black, you’ll likely want to add some frothed milk or milk alternative to create lattes, cappuccinos and more. The two common types of built-in frothers are frothing wands and interior frothing carafes that automatically dispense your desired milk amount.

Water filter

Since espresso is mostly water, having a built-in filter to purify and enhance the taste of the water will help improve the quality of your drink.

How much you can expect to spend on a De’Longhi espresso machine

The price range for De’Longhi espresso machines varies greatly, with inexpensive stovetop models costing as low as $50 and the most advanced super-automatic models costing up to $3,000. For a quality automatic espresso machine, you can expect to pay $400-$1,000.

De’Longhi espresso machine FAQ

Q. Are espresso machines hard to clean?

A. Espresso machines are not overly complicated to clean and maintain. However, specific cleaning procedures vary depending on your particular model. Most espresso makers will allow you to disassemble certain parts to provide a deeper clean easily. You can also purchase specific descaling solutions to clean out the interior components of your machine.

Q. Is an espresso machine a good investment?

A. For anyone who enjoys a daily coffee drink, an espresso machine is a good investment. Apart from the convenience of making barista-quality drinks in your own home, you’ll likely save money down the line as you won’t be spending on daily drinks from a cafe. You can also expect your espresso machine to last at least 10 to 20 years.

What’s the best De’Longhi espresso machine to buy?

Top De’Longhi espresso machine

De’Longhi Dinamica Automatic Coffee & Espresso Machine

What you need to know: This is a great espresso machine designed for maximum quality and convenience.

What you’ll love: This De’Longhi espresso machine can grind beans, foam milk and even makes iced coffee.

What you should consider: The high cost may not be affordable for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top De’Longhi espresso machine for the money

De’Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine

What you need to know: With multiple features and a relatively low price, this espresso machine will satisfy a variety of coffee drinkers.

What you’ll love: The De’Longhi Stilosa uses a 15-bar system and can accommodate mugs and cups of different sizes.

What you should consider: This espresso machine can be somewhat noisy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

De’Longhi Italian Moka 6-Cup Stainless Steel Electric Espresso Maker

What you need to know: With no fancy bells and whistles included, this is a basic, compact, easy-to-use and affordable option.

What you’ll love: The automatic shutoff prevents you from accidentally burning or overheating your grounds.

What you should consider: This is not ideal for those hoping for extra features or advanced functionality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

