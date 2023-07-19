How to score a hot dog deal for National Hot Dog Day

Can we be frank here? One of the best things about summer is the food. And while popsicles, burgers, sweet corn and watermelon all have their place, there’s one food in particular that deserves to be relished. We’re talking about a summer staple — the hot dog, of course.

July is National Hot Dog Month, and Wed., July 19, is an even more important day: National Hot Dog Day. That means restaurants and stores across the nation are showcasing their best deals for hot dog lovers everywhere, and we’re bun-believably excited to ketchup with some of the most unbeatable offers and specials out there.

So get your napkins ready and hold onto your buns because there’s a feast of frugal finds for every frankfurter fan, hot dog heavyweight and backyard barbecue boss. From Dog Haus and Sonic to Target and even Amazon, these deals are going to make you say “Hot dog!” and make your National Hot Dog Day a whole lot tastier.

4 best National Hot Dog Day deals

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs

If there’s one place that makes us want a hot dog real bad, it’s the place that put hot dogs on the map: Nathan’s, home of the annual hot dog eating contest.

In case you’re wondering, the current world record (set at the 2021 contest) is 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. And if you want to attempt to break that, Nathan’s is the place to do it because they’re offering dogs at just 5 cents each — the original price when they opened in 1916 — on July 19.

Coleman Natural Foods

Coleman Natural Foods doesn’t believe hot dog celebrations should be contained to just one day. That’s why they’re offering this deal for the entire month of July: Simply enter the code “HOTDOG” on the company’s website to access a buy-one, get-one deal on hot dogs that lasts all month long.

Dog Haus

If there’s anywhere to celebrate National Hot Dog Day, it’s at this established hot dog-slinging chain that brags about being “The Absolute Wurst.”

Participating Dog Haus locations are offering free Haus Dogs on July 19 only. You’ll have to dine in at a Dog Haus franchise to redeem the offer. Text “FREE DOG” to 833-440-1110 to access a mobile coupon that you can then trade in for your sizzlin’ free meal.

Love’s

If you find yourself on the road this National Hot Dog Day, stop at a Love’s convenience store and truck stop to take advantage of a free hot dog or other roller grill item. You’ll have to download the Love’s app, Love’s Connect, to access this deal.

Best merch for the hot dog super fan

Levlo “Just a Girl Who Loves Hot Dogs” Cosmetic Bag

With a design that’s mustard-up more charm than a Fourth of July cookout, this cosmetic bag is sure to turn heads — all while reminding everyone who sees it about your favorite summertime snack.

Sold by Amazon

Zmart Novelty “If You Can Read This, Bring Me Hot Dog” Socks

Softer than a fresh-baked bun, these are the perfect accessory to relax in after a day of grilling on your feet. Plus, they’ll let everyone know that they should only approach if they’re bringing you a plate.

Sold by Amazon

Divatla Hot Dog Neon Wall Sign

Light up any room brighter than a Fourth of July fireworks display with this light, which is fun and practical, due to its multiple brightness settings.

Sold by Amazon

Wernnsai Hot Dog Print Flannel Blanket

When National Hot Dog Day comes to an end and you’re ready to get as cozy as a dog in a bun, this blanket is the perfect accessory. Made of soft, durable flannel, it’s perfect for picnics, camping or even home decor for the ultimate hot dog fan.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.