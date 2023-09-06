RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you have a sweet tooth and love donuts, this one’s for you. Sheetz launched a new collection of donuts offered in more than 680 stores on Tuesday.

North Carolina is among the states where you can try the new gourmet collection. Other states include Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Our team is excited to reveal this brand-new collection of donuts to our customers,” said Lee Ann Adams, Manager of Bakery Development for Sheetz and master baker of Sheetz’s new donut line. “While staying true to the original charm of these classic treats, we’ve infused a sense of refinement, elegance, and innovation that cannot be found anywhere else. Each donut is made with premium ingredients and vibrant flavors, all designed to instantly satisfy and delight our customers’ taste buds.”

Sheetz said this collection has the original classic donut taste while adding new flavors.

The new flavors include: