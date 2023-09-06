RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you have a sweet tooth and love donuts, this one’s for you. Sheetz launched a new collection of donuts offered in more than 680 stores on Tuesday.
North Carolina is among the states where you can try the new gourmet collection. Other states include Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.
“Our team is excited to reveal this brand-new collection of donuts to our customers,” said Lee Ann Adams, Manager of Bakery Development for Sheetz and master baker of Sheetz’s new donut line. “While staying true to the original charm of these classic treats, we’ve infused a sense of refinement, elegance, and innovation that cannot be found anywhere else. Each donut is made with premium ingredients and vibrant flavors, all designed to instantly satisfy and delight our customers’ taste buds.”
Sheetz said this collection has the original classic donut taste while adding new flavors.
The new flavors include:
- Peanut Butter Cup – Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with rich peanut butter icing, chocolate drizzle and sliced peanut butter cups.
- Cookies N Cream – Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with cookies and cream mixed icing and chocolate and vanilla cream cookie sandwich pieces.
- Strawberry Shortcake – Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with candy strawberry icing, pink and white flavorettes and sweet strawberry clusters.
- Vanilla Galaxy – Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with multi-color swirls of vanilla icing and crunchy gold stars.
- Turtle Brownie – Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with sweet caramel icing, mixed Brownie and Candied Pecan pieces and crunchy gold stars.
- Coconut Chocolate – Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough topped with chocolate caramel icing, toasted coconut, chocolate and shortbread pieces.
- Apple Fest Fritter – Handcrafted with both sweet and tart varieties of apples, fried and glazed with sweet sugar syrup.
- Classic Glazed – Handcrafted layers of buttery, sweet dough then fried and glazed with sweet sugar syrup.