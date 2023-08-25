RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A memorable night of rhythm, blues and soul is coming to the Triangle.

Seven-time Grammy-winning artist Gladys Knight, along with special neo-soul and R&B artist Eric Benét, will be performing in Raleigh next Friday, September 1, at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

The performance is being presented in association with the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County.

Guests can expect an evening of pop, R&B, neo-soul and timeless music hits that have moved fans for generations.

Gladys Knight will also be performing at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville this upcoming November.

Tickets for the show are on sale now. To purchase tickets or to get more information on this performance, and other shows coming to NCMA click here.