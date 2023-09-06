RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle’s annual three-day Hopscotch Music Festival kicks off Thursday for an experience music lovers will not want to miss out on. This jam-packed three-day festival includes acts like Pavement, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast, King Krule, Margo Price, Dinosaur Jr., Digable Planets and many more.

The music festival starts Thursday at 3:30 and runs to Saturday at multiple venues across the downtown area, with two main stages at Moore Square and City Plaza.

The lineup features an array of colorful artists and genres from rock, hip-hop, afro-funk, indie and everything in between.

Guests can also look forward to other events during the festival like day parties at some of the city’s best bars before hitting the outdoor stages and clubs at night afterwards. Also a wide range of food trucks, vendors and merchandise for people to look forward to.

For more information about general admission or VIP passes click here. For more information about the event schedule, parking, VIP parties, and FAQs, click here.