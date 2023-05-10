RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Museum of Art has announced this year’s lineup for the 2023 Outdoor Performing Arts and Film season presented by First Citizens Bank. The NCMA will host 17 Grammy award-winning artists including Gladys Knight, Kenny G, Samara Joy and more, as part of the 2023 season.

Juneteenth Joy, a celebration of Freedom and Gospel music, will return for a second year of programming; along with a series of Outdoor Films, with a list of box-office hits suitable for all ages.

Other events included during the season are Choreographer spotlight, NCMA Groove, and Paperhand Puppet Intervention. The performances will be held at the Joseph M. Bryan Jr., Theater in the Museum Park.

Click here to check out more details about the NCMA Outdoor Performing Arts and Film season events.