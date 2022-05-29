Which ergonomic chair with footrest is best?

Whether you’re working from home or at the office, having a high-quality ergonomic chair is very important. Traditional office chairs lack the support most people need to be comfortable during long hours of sitting at a desk. Thankfully, ergonomic chairs are widely available and designers are constantly working to improve their efficacy. Some ergonomic chairs come with a footrest which makes office chairs even more comfortable. These footrests can be removed or tucked away depending on your needs.

The best ergonomic chair with footrest is the Sihoo office chair, which has a breathable mesh back, lumbar support, adjustable headrest and optional footrest.

What to know before you buy a ergonomic chair with footrest

Ergonomics

By definition, ergonomics refers to a design that’s meant to improve the physiology of product users. For a long time, chairs, laptops and numerous office accessories weren’t designed for comfort. Now, with ergonomics leading the way, numerous products will actually help break our bad physical habits and help us lead more comfortable lives. The most important products that use ergonomics are office chairs. Sitting and typing for long periods of time can cause back problems and neck strain. Ergonomic office chairs help to address those issues — especially ones with footrests. Footrests enable you to elevate your feet and improve circulation to your lower body.

Gaming vs. office chairs

You’ll come across two different varieties when searching for ergonomic chairs with footrests: office chairs and gaming chairs. While these chairs can be relatively interchangeable, there are a few differences. The most apparent difference is the style: Gaming chairs tend to be sportier, use more back padding, and have a wraparound approach to backrests. They also have edges on the seats that jut upwards from the base. Office chairs, on the other hand, usually go with a more minimalist look. They often use mesh backing and simple mechanics. Gaming chairs also utilize headrests and removable lumbar supports, while office chairs build them into the frame. The biggest commonality is that both chair styles use ergonomics to shape their design, including adding footrests.

Materials

Mesh is the most common material used in ergonomic office chairs. Mesh is breathable and lightweight, which keeps your back and bottom free of sweat. For gaming chairs, polyurethane “leather” is often used to add a more executive look to otherwise sporty chairs. Most chairs’ wheels are made with nylon to provide the smoothest roll possible. The bottom portion of the frames are made with high-quality aluminum or steel to support body weight, while the upper frame is usually made with sturdy plastic.

What to look for in a quality ergonomic chair with footrest

Adjustability

Ergonomic chairs are all about adjustability. No two people are the same, and therefore will require different adjustments to their personal chairs. This is why most high-quality ergonomic chairs will have numerous ways of adjusting. Height adjustment is the most important for ergonomic comfort, while lumbar support comes in a close second. There are also adjustments for headrests, armrests and of course footrests for reclining back in your chair.

High-density foam

One thing that shouldn’t be overlooked when it comes to ergonomic chairs is the seat cushion. After hours sitting in a chair, you’ll often notice discomfort in your rear end more than anywhere else. High-density foam cushions use a very compact foam and cover it with a soft, breathable material. This type of cushion absorbs your weight well enough to conform to your body, but also provides enough support so you don’t sink to the base. Footrests are also made with high-density foam to prevent your feet from resting on hard plastic or metal.

Warranty

Ergonomic chairs can be pretty expensive. They’re also quite complicated to build because of the intricacies of all the adjustable levers. For these reasons, it’s good to have a warranty. High-quality ergonomic office chairs and gaming chairs will often include a warranty. This way, if a single piece breaks or a portion of the mesh or leather rips, you can get the chair replaced.

How much you can expect to spend on an ergonomic chair with footrest

An ergonomic chair with footrest will cost between $100-$280.

Ergonomic chair with footrest FAQ

Do ergonomic chairs really work?

A. Ergonomic chairs are scientifically proven to improve posture and promote a healthier lifestyle. They help with the physical stress of sitting for long hours at a computer. There have been several studies on ergonomics that have proven their efficacy.

How do you sit in an ergonomic chair?

A. The best way to sit in an ergonomic chair is to simply sit down, notice how the chair feels and make adjustments accordingly. Ideally, you’ll want your feet sitting flat on the ground at a 90-degree angle with about one inch between the back of your knees and the chair. Your arms should be at a 90-degree angle as well and resting comfortably on the desk. You should feel the lumbar support pressing against the lower part of your back as you sit straight up.

What’s the best ergonomic chair with footrest to buy?

Top ergonomic chair with footrest

Sihoo ergonomic chair with footrest

What you need to know: As one of the top-rated ergonomic chairs with a footrest, this chair is perfect for long days at the office.

What you’ll love: This chair has been officially approved by the Ergonomic Association for its ability to promote circulation and encourage better posture. There are multiple ways to adjust the chair, including the backrest, headrest, footrest, seat height and armrests among others.

What you should consider: The price is slightly higher than other ergonomic chairs of this kind.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ergonomic chair with footrest for the money

Von Racer Gaming Chair with footrest

What you need to know: This ergonomic gaming chair offers premium features at an affordable price, and it comes in a variety of colors.

What you’ll love: The Von Racer is made with artificial leather to help cut costs, and includes a heavy-duty metal base to help support up to 250 pounds. The chair also boasts easy-to-assemble instructions.

What you should consider: It only comes in a large size, which may feel too big for smaller body types.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Homefun ergonomic office chair with footrest

What you need to know: This chair from Homefun is designed to look and feel like an executive office chair, with an included footrest for casual relaxing.

What you’ll love: It can recline up to 135 degrees, and has a reinforced frame, lumbar support, extra-thick padding and a padded headrest. The footrest is also reinforced to account for the weight of your feet while reclining.

What you should consider: The plastic pieces on this chair are slightly less durable than on other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

