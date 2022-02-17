Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Black History Month
Remarkable Women Finalists
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Local Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Entertainment
Check This Out
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Queen still has mild COVID symptoms, cancels online meetings
Myanmar opposition protests mark general strike anniversary
Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents
Ukraine crisis jolts Europe to push for secure energy supply
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
Job Alert
Top Stories
Morrisville town leaders, Duke expert to hold virtual COVID-19 question-and-answer session
Video
Top Stories
Will we need a 4th COVID vaccine dose? Duke researcher weighs in
Video
Top Stories
Indoor mask mandate ends in Cumberland County
Video
Fact-checking the way we check facts, smack down fake news
Video
NC reports fewest new COVID cases in 2 months
75% of Americans immune to omicron variant, COVID forecaster says
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Hurricane season 100 days away; what to expect
Video
Top Stories
Precipitation trends in the Triangle show an uptick in wet weather
Video
February tornadoes in North Carolina: how often do they occur?
Video
Sea Level expected to rise up to 12 inches by 2050, new report says
Video
US could see a century’s worth of sea rise in just 30 years
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
NCDOT Mobi Awards: Vote for your favorite multimodal transportation project
Video
Top Stories
Morrisville town leaders, Duke expert to hold virtual COVID-19 question-and-answer session
Video
Top Stories
NCDOT using drones at interstate crash scenes to get real-time info for drivers
Video
Will we need a 4th COVID vaccine dose? Duke researcher weighs in
Video
Durham mayor says she ‘won’t ever’ speak to media about efforts to curb gun violence, citing ‘fragile’ situation
Video
1 detained after pregnant woman shot near Spring Lake, deputies say
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
The Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
American women players settle suit vs US Soccer for $24M
Top Stories
Pesce’s OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers 4-3
Manek, Bacot power UNC past Louisville 70-63
Michigan’s Howard suspended 5 games for Wisconsin melee
NFL scouting combine loosens virus rules after blowback
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Carolina Business
About Us
Remarkable Women Finalists
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
Regional News Partners
Meet the CBS 17 team
TV Schedule
Rescan
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Beds
Best waterproof dog bed
Trending Stories
North Carolina Pickle Festival coming back as live, in-person event this April!
Video
Durham mayor says she ‘won’t ever’ speak to media about efforts to curb gun violence, citing ‘fragile’ situation
Video
Why are some NC car owners charged a vehicle fee?
Video
19-year-old charged with stealing puppy from Durham animal shelter
Video
How damaged concrete pipes are helping artificial reefs off NC coast
Video
Mom of man killed in weekend Durham shooting says he was a ‘good person and loved by many’
Video
1 ejected as driver runs red light in US 401 crash in Fayetteville, police say
Click here for full list of trending stories