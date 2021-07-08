Collars, Leashes, and Harnesses

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News That Matters
Wake County News
North Carolina News
Around the South
National News
BestReviews
Investigators
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Washington Bureau
Capitol Report
CBS 17 News Political Pledge
Driving You Crazy
Digital stories
Local Original
Destination Vacation
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Check This Out
Top Stories
2 US men, ex-Colombia soldiers held in Haiti assassination
Sheriff: California parents find sex offender in 5-year-old’s bedroom, use duct tape to restrain him
Elsa moves out, hotter with some storms on Friday
Video
Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win
COVID-19 in NC
COVID-19 and schools
COVID-19 Facts/Myths
Job Alert
211 – Getting Answers
Top Stories
UNC doctor opens up about personal loss from COVID-19, says people in hospital now ‘don’t need to be here’
Video
Top Stories
NCDHHS: Unvaccinated make up more than 99 percent of new COVID cases in May, June
Video
Top Stories
Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect
Video
Duke Raleigh hospital expands to meet growth in Triangle area
Video
‘We’ve been fortunate:’ COVID cases rising in other states – but not yet NC. How long can it last?
Video
Delta variant now the dominant strain of coronavirus in US, CDC says
Video
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Interactive Radar
10-Day forecast
Raleigh Weather Hourly Forecast
CBS 17 Live Raleigh Weather Views
Raleigh traffic & live coverage
Tracking the Tropics
Fur-cast videos
School visits
3-Degree Guarantee
Top Stories
Elsa moves out, hotter with some storms on Friday
Video
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Elsa’s rains bring down trees, flood roads in Wake County
Video
NWS: Tornado in Georgia reached max intensity at naval base, injuring 9 and flipping RVs
Video
‘Everyone should stay alert,’ Gov. Cooper says as Tropical Storm Elsa moves into NC
Video
Tracking Elsa: Will it impact the Triangle?
Video
Video
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
Elsa moves out, hotter with some storms on Friday
Video
Top Stories
NCCU competing with NC A&T to get people on campus vaccinated ahead of rivalry football game
Video
Top Stories
Purdue Pharma settlement bringing millions to North Carolina
Video
2 U.S. citizens arrested in Haitian president’s assassination
Video
Concerns about U.S. government overtakes COVID-19 as nation’s top problem, poll finds
Video
Raleigh’s legendary Chavis League back after pandemic-related hiatus
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Duke
NC State
UNC
Chase for the Championship
ACC Football
The Big Game
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Bucks’ Antetokounmpo has been dominant, now he needs help
Top Stories
Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals
Miller hits 3 HRs, Phillies rout reeling Cubs 8-0
Source: Fury positive for COVID, 3rd Wilder bout postponed
Conor talks trash, throws kick at Poirier before UFC 264
Live
Live newscasts
Live Events
Job Alert
Job Alert
Post a Job
My Carolina
Remarkable Women Finalists
Highlighting COVID-19 Heroes
Buy Local
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Contests
Veterans Voices
Carolina Business
Buy Local
About Us
Newsletter email signup
CBS 17 News app
TV Schedule
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work With Us
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Collars, Leashes, and Harnesses
Kurgo dog harness vs. Puppia dog harness
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
GRAPHIC: Video showing deadly ambush of US soldiers in Niger raises new questions
Video
These North Carolina cities rank among the deadliest in the US
Video
NCCU competing with NC A&T to get people on campus vaccinated ahead of rivalry football game
Video
LinkedIn data breach exposes info of 700M users
Video
Man shot, killed at Durham apartment complex, police say
Video
Man charged with groping 7-year-old playing in front of parents at Raleigh’s Moore Square Park
Video
UNC doctor opens up about personal loss from COVID-19, says people in hospital now ‘don’t need to be here’
Video
Click here for full list of trending stories