Best cat harness at Petsmart

Depending on how relaxed or accustomed your cat is to the outdoors, giving them time to get used to their new harness is crucial for maximum enjoyment.

Which cat harness at Petsmart is best?

Are you a fur parent to an adventurous indoor cat that spends its days gazing beyond the windowsill? If your fur baby is curious about the outdoors, finding the perfect cat harness to accommodate their audacious nature is the perfect solution. Exercise and emotional stimulation are crucial for cats and their overall sense of well-being. If you’re looking for a cost-effective but high-quality cat harness, the Whisker Kitty Reflective Star Cat Leash & Harness is the best choice.

What to know before you buy a cat harness from Petsmart

When you’re on the hunt for your Petsmart cat harness, you want to be sure you’re choosing the best product for your furry friend. It’s important to be aware of certain key factors before making a purchase as well as understanding your cat’s tendencies and preferences. Understanding aspects such as the size and benefits of cat harnesses can lead to the ultimate satisfaction for your pet — or should we say, catisfaction?

Size

Depending on the size and age of your cat, the adjustability of the harness you’re looking to purchase is something to consider. Guesstimating the girth of your precious feline can help you determine what size harness is ideal. If your fur baby measures 9-11 inches around, a smaller harness is the best option. Alternatively, if your pet measures on the wider side of things (ranging from 11-18 inches in girth), a medium to large-sized harness is the better pick.

Benefits

Purchasing a Petsmart cat harness for your feline friend comes with many benefits, particularly when it comes to increasing your cat’s quality of life. Harnesses allow for additional exercise, keeping your cat healthy and happy while releasing pent-up energy in a way that doesn’t destroy your furniture or Achilles’ heels. Outdoor experiences and regular exposure to different environments can significantly improve your cat’s stress levels when it comes to transporting them to the vet. Lastly, allowing your cat to adventure in the great outdoors and immerse themselves with new sights, sounds and smells is excellent for sensory and mental stimulation.

Cat satisfaction

Possibly the most crucial factor to consider is your cat’s overall satisfaction regarding their harness. If your beloved ball of fluff isn’t content with their outdoor companion, then the benefits will be null and void for both you and your cat. Be sure to determine that your cat has expressed interest in exploring outside the confines of their indoor home by gauging their body language and willingness to be strapped into their harness. If your cat shows any sign of discomfort or hesitancy, a harness from Petsmart may not be the best idea.

What to look for in a quality cat harness from Petsmart

While there are a variety of things to take into consideration when purchasing a cat harness for your furry family member, the material, flexibility and style of the harness are the most important.

Material

Depending on the style of harness you’re looking for, harnesses can be made with a variety of materials. But, from a Petsmart standpoint, cat harnesses are usually composed of polyester mesh blended materials that allow for breathability and maximum comfort.

Flexibility

Cats are agile and fast movers, which is why having a solid amount of flexibility is important when looking for a cat harness from Petsmart. When you’re showing your cat the great outdoors, they’ll need to have the ability to prance and pounce accordingly. You can do this by ensuring the harness has adjustable straps, clips and/or a D-ring for leash attachments.

Style

Petsmart cat harnesses are offered in a variety of styles, the most popular being straps, lead, vest and jacket styles. Because every cat is different in terms of personality and preference, understanding the different styles of harnesses is crucial when making a purchase. Strap and lead harnesses are often very lightweight, adjustable and affordable. However, if your cat is new to harness-wearing or being outside, these may not be the best option as they are easy to escape from. Traditional and step-in vests are ideal for maximum comfort, security and mobility for nervous cats.

How much can you expect to spend on a cat harness from Petsmart?

Petsmart is known for its cost-friendly but high-quality products. Based on the material, flexibility and style of the product, any of their select cat harnesses can range in price from $10-$25.

Petsmart cat harness FAQ

My cat doesn’t like harnesses of any kind. Are there any other ways to safely expose them to the outdoors?

A. If your cat isn’t a fan of being strapped into a harness, you can always look into outdoor cat enclosures or tents, which will provide your ball of fluff a safe space to enjoy the outdoors. Alternatively, consumers can consider purchasing a pet stroller or installing a cat patio to a window within your home.

How do I know if the harness is too tight?

A. To determine if the harness fits comfortably, the finger method is reliable. Start at the neck strap and work your way down to the chest girth; if you can slide one finger between the harness and your cat, it’s perfectly snug and good to go!

What’s the best cat harness from Petsmart to buy?

Top Petsmart cat harness

Whisker City Reflective Star Cat Leash & Harness Combo

What you need to know: Only offered at Petsmart, this leash and harness combo is perfect to get your cat outdoors safely.

What you’ll love: The comfortable material allows for safer walks and enjoyable bonding time. This product also comes with adjustable buckles, straps and a D-ring to keep your cat snug.

What you should consider: Consumers warn of small sizing.

Where to buy: Sold by Petsmart

Top Petsmart cat harness for the money

Coastal Pet Products Personalized Comfort Soft Mesh Adjustable Cat Harness

What you need to know: This adjustable cat harness is composed of breathable mesh material to keep kitties cool and secure.

What you’ll love: Fully adjustable with the option for personalization, this product gives you complete control of your cat on outdoor walks and adventures. The mesh blend material is perfect for extra furry friends and is ideal for medium size cats.

What you should consider: Consumers warn of cat hesitancy at first.

Where to buy: Sold by Petsmart

Worth checking out

Coastal Pet Products Comfort Soft Adjustable Wrap Cat Harness

What you need to know: This polyester mesh blended harness and leash combo is the all-in-one solution to safely walk your cat!

What you’ll love: This product has an adjustable design with a wrap style, allowing for complete breathability, comfort and zero anxiety levels. It’s also fully adjustable to accommodate every cat’s unique shape and size.

What you should consider: This harness can run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Petsmart

Whisker City Cat Harness

What you need to know: Cats will be extra safe with this comfortable and fully adjustable harness.

What you’ll love: Consumers will love this strong, sturdy and breathable harness that is only offered at Petsmart. It also includes a snap buckle and D-ring for leash attachments.

What you should consider: Consumers warn that it is very difficult to pull over a cat’s head with minimal instructions.

Where to buy: Sold by Petsmart

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Hanna Shemke writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.