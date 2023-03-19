French bulldogs are officially the nation’s top dog

For 31 years, Labrador retrievers have been the United States’ top dog breed. However, the latest American Kennel Club statistics show French bulldogs have knocked them off their podium.

French bulldogs have been gaining in prevalence for years, but now they’re officially America’s most popular dog breed. But, what makes these pint-sized pups so in-demand and are there any reasons why they’re not the best dog for everyone?

In this article: Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Bed, Nulo Freestyle Small Breed Dog Food and Kong Wobbler Dog Toy.

Why are French bulldogs so popular?

What is it about French bulldogs that have captured the nation’s hearts and skyrocketed their popularity? It’s impossible to say for sure, but their appearance, while divisive, is seen as adorable by many. Their big heads and upright bat ears are striking and considered by some as the epitome of cute.

They’re also small dogs and don’t need too much space or exercise to thrive. This makes them more practical for many people to own than bigger dogs, such as the recently usurped Labrador. City-dwellers and people who live in apartments can fulfill their dreams of dog parenthood without moving to a bigger place with a yard.

What’s more, Frenchies are known for their affectionate, loving natures, making them great companions. They are sweet and playful with big personalities and are relatively easy to train, which is good news for novice dog owners.

How are the top dog breeds recorded?

Every year, the AKC releases a list of the top dog breeds. This is based on how many puppies have been registered with it in a given year. While most reputable breeders of purebred dogs register their litters with the AKC, registration isn’t mandatory, so the rankings aren’t definitive. However, it gives people a solid idea of the most popular dogs.

In 2022, Frenchies were the most-registered breed with the AKC, up from the number 2 spot in 2021. The breed has gained a huge amount of popularity in the past decade. Back in 2012, it was only at number 14 on the most popular breeds list, with registrations increasing by over 1,000% since then.

French bulldog controversies

The French bulldog is a brachycephalic breed, meaning it has a short skull, giving it the appearance of having a flattened face. This restricts breathing to the point where the British Veterinary Association has recommended against people buying flat-faced breeds and The Netherlands has totally banned breeding them.

While Frenchies can be fit and healthy, breathing difficulties are a real problem in the breed. Any potential buyers should carefully research breeders and make sure they engage in proper health testing. Or, better yet, adopt a dog instead of buying one.

On top of this, their recent surge in popularity and demand for rare colors encourages unscrupulous breeders who just want to make money fast. This type of breeding rarely leads to anything other than unhealthy, unhappy dogs.

Best products for French bulldogs and other small breeds

Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Bed

This super-plush small dog bed is the perfect place for your compact canine companion to curl up after a tough day of chasing balls and cruising for snacks. The small or medium size is ideal for a Frenchie.

Sold by Amazon

Nulo Freestyle Small Breed Dog Food

Small breed dog food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of littler canines. This salmon and red lentil recipe is high in meat and low in carbs to help provide small dogs with what they need to stay healthy.

Sold by Amazon

Kong Wobbler Dog Toy

French bulldogs love to play, but you might not always have the time or energy. Luckily, they can play with this toy independently. It holds small treats that your dog can remove by nudging and knocking it. The small size is great for French bulldogs and other small breeds.

Sold by Amazon

Cloud Star Tricky Trainers Dog Treats

Training treats are perfect for small dogs, because they’re little and low in calories making it harder to overfeed your pup. These come in cheddar, chicken liver and salmon flavors to impress even picky pooches.

Sold by Amazon

Best products for dogs of every size

ZippyPaws Woodland Friends Burrow Interactive Dog Toy

This interactive dog toy features small plush toys that dogs can remove from a burrow. Not only is it fun to play with, but it also provides mental stimulation to keep boredom at bay. It comes in a range of sizes to suit most dogs.

Sold by Amazon

Greenies Original Regular Natural Dental Care Dog Treats

These dental care treats are designed for medium dogs, though other sizes are available. Dogs think they’re just getting a tasty treat, but they’re cleaning their own teeth in the process, so everyone’s happy.

Sold by Amazon

Big Barker Sleek Orthopedic Dog Bed

If you’re looking for a dog bed for a large dog (or for several small dogs to share), this one is an excellent choice. It’s made from 7 inches of high-quality foam that provides orthopedic support and may help reduce joint pain in dogs.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.