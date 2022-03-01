Which Chuckit! dog toy is best?

Chuckit!’s excellent fetch toys are a fun and exciting way to take playtime with your pup up a notch. Some of the company’s most popular options include extra-bouncy balls and toy launchers.

Chuckit! toys allow you to give your dog a great workout. If your pup enjoys stretching its legs with intense games of chase, our top pick is the Chuckit! Ultra Ball.

What to know before you buy a Chuckit! dog toy

What type of chewer your dog is

If you have a dog that likes to destroy everything it can get its teeth on, make sure the Chuckit! toy you choose is tough enough to withstand playtime. Otherwise, you’ll end up with pieces of your new fetch toy scattered across the lawn. Some of the company’s products come in both soft and tough versions.

It’s also important to keep certain toys away from your dog when playtime is over, especially the plastic Chuckit! launchers. If your dog is an especially tough chewer, you may also want to consider the other great toys on this list from BestReviews.

What type of player your dog is

If your dog loves to go long in fetch, the Chuckit! flyers and ball launchers are a great choice for playtime. There are also great options for pups who prefer to play alone or at home. Chuckit! offers erratic-bounce balls for active play, squeaky rings and even tug-of-war toys.

Where you plan to play

Knowing where you will use your new toy most often will help you get the most out of it. Some Chuckit! toys are made to float in the water, while others are soft and squishy to prevent damage during indoor play. The company’s long-range toys tend to be especially aerodynamic to maximize fun in parks and fields. Most of Chuckit!’s toys are brightly colored to stand out and be easily found.

What to look for in a quality Chuckit! dog toy

Style of toy

In addition to balls and flyers, Chuckit! makes boomerangs and footballs. Some Chuckit! toys are made tougher, while others incorporate the company’s Breathe Right design so your dog can easily breathe through their mouth during playtime. They also come in different sizes for every dog to enjoy.

Ease of use

Some dog toys are harder to use the dirtier (and more slobbery) they get, but Chuckit! toys are designed for easy pickup for both dog and owner. With the launcher, you don’t even have to touch the ball to throw it again. While most Chuckit! toys are easy to spot in the day because of their bright colors, the company also offers glow-in-the-dark balls that can still be found quickly as the sun goes down.

Materials

This is an especially important consideration if you have a tough chewer. Most Chuckit! toys are made of rubber, nylon, rope or some combination of all three. Chuckit!’s products that are intended for indoor use are generally made of soft foam. Its flyers are often made of lightweight polyester for easy throwing. The launchers are made of hard plastic, which will quickly be torn apart if left alone with a heavy chewer.

How much you can expect to spend on a Chuckit! dog toy

Most Chuckit! toys cost between $5 and $20, though if you buy a larger pack of balls, it can cost you up to $30.

Chuckit! dog toy FAQ

Are Chuckit! dog toys durable?

A. Each toy is different, but most are designed to withstand hours of tough playtime. Always be sure to monitor playtime to make sure your pup doesn’t rip any chokable pieces off.

Are Chuckit! dog toys safe for dogs?

A. All of the Chuckit! toys available are nontoxic and safe for pups to chew, except for products designed for humans to use, such as the launchers.

What’s the best Chuckit! dog toy to buy?

Top Chuckit! dog toy

Chuckit! Ultra Ball

What you need to know: This ball offers ultra-high bounce for hours of fun play everywhere, even in the water.

What you’ll love: It’s compatible with Chuckit!’s launchers or can be used alone. The tough rubber is bright and easy to find and clean. The ball is available in multiple sizes for all ages and breeds. You can buy one or two at a time.

What you should consider: Tough chewers can tear this toy up quickly. Buying the wrong size can be harmful to your pet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Petsmart and Chewy

Top Chuckit! dog toy for the money

Chuckit! Launcher With Ball

What you need to know: This next-level tennis ball launcher extends your fetch range and comes with one ball.

What you’ll love: This launcher keeps your arm from getting tired during long play times. With this in hand, you won’t ever have to pick up a slobbery ball again. It’s great for playing in fields and parks where your pup can enjoy long-distance fetch. It comes in multiple sizes for different arm lengths.

What you should consider: The included ball can get torn up easily, and some customers found the unpadded handle hurt their hands after a while.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Chuckit! Flying Squirrel

What you need to know: This canvas spinning toy is durable, buoyant and glows in the dark.

What you’ll love: The Flying Squirrel is a lot more fun to chew than similar flying-disc toys. It’s soft but sturdy and is great for both water and land. It’s easy to pick up and throw for hours of playtime.

What you should consider: Heavy chewers can easily destroy the soft glow-in-the-dark corners. It doesn’t offer the most balanced throw.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

