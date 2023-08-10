RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh establishment for those who love all things hooch has been named one of the top 10 best beer gardens in the United States.

The Raleigh Beer Garden, on Glenwood Avenue, was listed as number three for Best Beer Gardens 2023 by USA Today 10Best.

Raleigh Beer Garden is a rustic-chic bar and a 3-time Guinness world record holder for the most beers on tap at 397. The first floor is strictly dedicated to 144 North Carolina draft beers while the second “International” floor offers over 220 varieties from the rest of the country and the world, according to 10Best.com. This bar also offers plenty of rooftop and outdoor seating.

Another North Carolina beer garden, Charlotte Beer Garden, holds the number one spot for best beer gardens with more than 400 beers on tap.

Top 10 Beer Gardens in U.S.

No. 10: Aslin Beer Company — Washington, D.C.

No. 9: Thompson Island Brewing Company — Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

No. 8: Love City Gardens — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

No. 7: Lowry Beer Garden — Denver, Colorado

No. 6: Cisco Brewer — Nantucket, Massachusetts

No. 5: New Realm Brewing Company — Virginia Beach, Virginia

No. 4: Dacha Beer Garden — Washington, D.C.

No 3: Raleigh Beer Garden — Raleigh, North Carolina

No. 2: Guggman Haus Brewing Co. — Indianapolis, Indiana

No. 1: Charlotte Beer Garden — Charlotte, North Carolina